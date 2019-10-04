All apartments in Calverton
Find more places like 44 HUNTERS GATE CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calverton, MD
/
44 HUNTERS GATE CT
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:38 AM

44 HUNTERS GATE CT

44 Hunters Gate Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calverton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

44 Hunters Gate Court, Calverton, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BACK ON THE MARKET. Spacious stone front colonial town home featuring new floors in living/dining rooms; new carpet and fresh paint in upper level bedrooms and hallway; new carpet on all stairs; new SS dishwasher. Home professionally cleaned. Eat-in kitchen with pass-thru to dining room, sliding door to balcony; large finished basement with family room, electric fireplace, den, half bath, and sliding door to fenced back yard. Two assigned parking spaces; near shopping, schools, parks. Less than 1 mile from new White Oak Adventist Healthcare Medical Center. EZ access to ICC. No smokers. Pets case-by-case with deposit. HOC vouchers welcome. All applications must be made online at LongandFoster.com $55 application fee payable with credit card online. Certified funds for first month's rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Good credit a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 HUNTERS GATE CT have any available units?
44 HUNTERS GATE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calverton, MD.
What amenities does 44 HUNTERS GATE CT have?
Some of 44 HUNTERS GATE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 HUNTERS GATE CT currently offering any rent specials?
44 HUNTERS GATE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 HUNTERS GATE CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 HUNTERS GATE CT is pet friendly.
Does 44 HUNTERS GATE CT offer parking?
Yes, 44 HUNTERS GATE CT offers parking.
Does 44 HUNTERS GATE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 HUNTERS GATE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 HUNTERS GATE CT have a pool?
No, 44 HUNTERS GATE CT does not have a pool.
Does 44 HUNTERS GATE CT have accessible units?
No, 44 HUNTERS GATE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 44 HUNTERS GATE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 HUNTERS GATE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 HUNTERS GATE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 HUNTERS GATE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Calverton 1 BedroomsCalverton 2 Bedrooms
Calverton Apartments with BalconyCalverton Apartments with Pool
Calverton Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MDDamascus, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University