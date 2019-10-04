44 HUNTERS GATE CT

Amenities

BACK ON THE MARKET. Spacious stone front colonial town home featuring new floors in living/dining rooms; new carpet and fresh paint in upper level bedrooms and hallway; new carpet on all stairs; new SS dishwasher. Home professionally cleaned. Eat-in kitchen with pass-thru to dining room, sliding door to balcony; large finished basement with family room, electric fireplace, den, half bath, and sliding door to fenced back yard. Two assigned parking spaces; near shopping, schools, parks. Less than 1 mile from new White Oak Adventist Healthcare Medical Center. EZ access to ICC. No smokers. Pets case-by-case with deposit. HOC vouchers welcome. All applications must be made online at LongandFoster.com $55 application fee payable with credit card online. Certified funds for first month's rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Good credit a must.