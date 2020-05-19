All apartments in Calverton
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:53 AM

11404 CHERRY HILL ROAD #303

11404 Cherry Hill Road · (866) 677-6937
Location

11404 Cherry Hill Road, Calverton, MD 20705

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great Looking 2BR/1FB Top Floor Condo unit. Remodeled top floor condo with large balcony, kitchen/bath, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, beautiful ceramic tile thru out. There are a few cracked ceramic tiles which the owner is trying to find replacement pieces. This home also has a very large Master bedroom with lots of storage in condo as well as common storage in building unit. Very private area with large windows. Outdoor pool, rental includes all utilities!! Call if you have questions! Good Credit, Non-Smokers, No Pets. Qualifying Income - approximately $54,000. HOC Vouchers Welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11404 CHERRY HILL ROAD #303 have any available units?
11404 CHERRY HILL ROAD #303 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11404 CHERRY HILL ROAD #303 have?
Some of 11404 CHERRY HILL ROAD #303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11404 CHERRY HILL ROAD #303 currently offering any rent specials?
11404 CHERRY HILL ROAD #303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11404 CHERRY HILL ROAD #303 pet-friendly?
No, 11404 CHERRY HILL ROAD #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calverton.
Does 11404 CHERRY HILL ROAD #303 offer parking?
Yes, 11404 CHERRY HILL ROAD #303 does offer parking.
Does 11404 CHERRY HILL ROAD #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11404 CHERRY HILL ROAD #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11404 CHERRY HILL ROAD #303 have a pool?
Yes, 11404 CHERRY HILL ROAD #303 has a pool.
Does 11404 CHERRY HILL ROAD #303 have accessible units?
No, 11404 CHERRY HILL ROAD #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 11404 CHERRY HILL ROAD #303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11404 CHERRY HILL ROAD #303 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11404 CHERRY HILL ROAD #303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11404 CHERRY HILL ROAD #303 does not have units with air conditioning.
