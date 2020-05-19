11404 CHERRY HILL ROAD #303

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Great Looking 2BR/1FB Top Floor Condo unit. Remodeled top floor condo with large balcony, kitchen/bath, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, beautiful ceramic tile thru out. There are a few cracked ceramic tiles which the owner is trying to find replacement pieces. This home also has a very large Master bedroom with lots of storage in condo as well as common storage in building unit. Very private area with large windows. Outdoor pool, rental includes all utilities!! Call if you have questions! Good Credit, Non-Smokers, No Pets. Qualifying Income - approximately $54,000. HOC Vouchers Welcome.