6700 Pauline Court

Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

Beautiful end-unit townhome nestled in a clean and quiet community! The eat-in kitchen features ample cabinet space, all needed appliances, and a huge pantry with plenty of storage perfect for those who enjoy cooking. Huge finished basement with a half bath can become a perfect venue to host gatherings with the ones who mean most. During the warmer months of the year enjoy the fenced backyard where you'll have lots of privacy and relaxation. Located right near the highway leaves you close to restaurants, shopping, grocers, and more allowing you to spend less time driving and more time living. Do not wait, call to make this your piece of paradise today!