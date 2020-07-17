All apartments in Brookmont
Find more places like 6409 Macarthur Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookmont, MD
/
6409 Macarthur Blvd.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6409 Macarthur Blvd.

6409 Macarthur Boulevard · (301) 674-3766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6409 Macarthur Boulevard, Brookmont, MD 20816
Brookmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 4.5 baths, $5200 · Avail. Sep 1

$5,200

6 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 4250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Available 09/01/20 Charming Home In Bethesda, Maryland - Property Id: 11611

Welcome to this charming and elegant home featuring great details, well designed open floor plan, 2 story grand foyer, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bath rooms, gourmet kitchen with eat-in area, spacious living, grand dining and family room, spacious great room, finished basement perfect for home theater with private entry and full bedroom and bath with 2nd washer/dryer hookup, side deck overlooking hillside, cherry Hardwood floors throughout, 2 car garage parking home is within Whitman school cloister. The Property is located by Cabin John Trail (walk to the trail) and within minutes of drive the famous Georgetown, McLean Virginia, downtown Bethesda and DC area. food and shopping within walking distance. currently leased to a Foreign Consulates (residence) will be available Mid August-First of September 2020.

Credit report/background check required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6409-macarthur-blvd.-bethesda-md/11611
Property Id 11611

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5936780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6409 Macarthur Blvd. have any available units?
6409 Macarthur Blvd. has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6409 Macarthur Blvd. have?
Some of 6409 Macarthur Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6409 Macarthur Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
6409 Macarthur Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6409 Macarthur Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 6409 Macarthur Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookmont.
Does 6409 Macarthur Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 6409 Macarthur Blvd. offers parking.
Does 6409 Macarthur Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6409 Macarthur Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6409 Macarthur Blvd. have a pool?
No, 6409 Macarthur Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 6409 Macarthur Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 6409 Macarthur Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6409 Macarthur Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6409 Macarthur Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6409 Macarthur Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6409 Macarthur Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6409 Macarthur Blvd.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAAccokeek, MDPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VAFranklin Farm, VA
Calverton, MDCloverly, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDFairfax Station, VARedland, MDKings Park West, VAFort Hunt, VAGreenbriar, VADranesville, VAColesville, MDWolf Trap, VAFriendly, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity