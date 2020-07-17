6409 Macarthur Blvd.

Amenities

Available 09/01/20 Charming Home In Bethesda, Maryland - Property Id: 11611



Welcome to this charming and elegant home featuring great details, well designed open floor plan, 2 story grand foyer, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bath rooms, gourmet kitchen with eat-in area, spacious living, grand dining and family room, spacious great room, finished basement perfect for home theater with private entry and full bedroom and bath with 2nd washer/dryer hookup, side deck overlooking hillside, cherry Hardwood floors throughout, 2 car garage parking home is within Whitman school cloister. The Property is located by Cabin John Trail (walk to the trail) and within minutes of drive the famous Georgetown, McLean Virginia, downtown Bethesda and DC area. food and shopping within walking distance. currently leased to a Foreign Consulates (residence) will be available Mid August-First of September 2020.



Credit report/background check required.

No Pets Allowed



