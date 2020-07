Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous, spacious 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in Glen Echo. Newly finished hardwood floors throughout, walls of windows with tons of natural light, attached oversized garage. Located on a quite street with little traffic, but close commute to DC, MD, and VA. Gracious owners suite with walk-in closet and full bath. Two separate living room spaces + separate dining room. Multiple outdoor spaces, including back patio and upper-level deck. Available now!