All apartments in Brock Hall
Find more places like 2403 NEWMOOR WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brock Hall, MD
/
2403 NEWMOOR WAY
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

2403 NEWMOOR WAY

2403 Newmoor Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brock Hall
See all
Greater Upper Marlboro
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

2403 Newmoor Way, Brock Hall, MD 20774
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
garage
Avail 5/1. Stunning Beech Tree townhome! All the whistles and bells! Gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances! Main level w/ upgrade hardwood flooring! 9 foot ceilings! Master bedroom with tray ceiling and a bath fit for a queen! Ceiling fans throughout! All upgrade window shade/treatments! Washer and dryer! Two car Garage! large deck in rear that backs to woods for complete privacy. Community amenities including pool, gym, walking trails, clubhouse and more! Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 NEWMOOR WAY have any available units?
2403 NEWMOOR WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 2403 NEWMOOR WAY have?
Some of 2403 NEWMOOR WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 NEWMOOR WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2403 NEWMOOR WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 NEWMOOR WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2403 NEWMOOR WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brock Hall.
Does 2403 NEWMOOR WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2403 NEWMOOR WAY offers parking.
Does 2403 NEWMOOR WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2403 NEWMOOR WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 NEWMOOR WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2403 NEWMOOR WAY has a pool.
Does 2403 NEWMOOR WAY have accessible units?
No, 2403 NEWMOOR WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 NEWMOOR WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2403 NEWMOOR WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2403 NEWMOOR WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2403 NEWMOOR WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brock Hall 2 BedroomsBrock Hall 3 Bedrooms
Brock Hall Apartments with GymsBrock Hall Dog Friendly Apartments
Brock Hall Furnished ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDChesapeake Beach, MDCalverton, MDCloverly, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDMitchellville, MDBensville, MD
Riviera Beach, MDKettering, MDFort Hunt, VABryans Road, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDRosaryville, MDFerndale, MDFriendly, MDNorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VAClinton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Upper Marlboro

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University