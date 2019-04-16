2403 NEWMOOR WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool garage

Avail 5/1. Stunning Beech Tree townhome! All the whistles and bells! Gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances! Main level w/ upgrade hardwood flooring! 9 foot ceilings! Master bedroom with tray ceiling and a bath fit for a queen! Ceiling fans throughout! All upgrade window shade/treatments! Washer and dryer! Two car Garage! large deck in rear that backs to woods for complete privacy. Community amenities including pool, gym, walking trails, clubhouse and more! Welcome home!