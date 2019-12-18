All apartments in Brentwood
3806 39th Street

3806 39th Street · (202) 655-4050
Location

3806 39th Street, Brentwood, MD 20722
Brentwood

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1275 · Avail. now

$1,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
One Bedroom w/Den in the Historic Arts District - Property Id: 289380

Platinum Dwellings presents this unique apartment located in the heart of the walkable Hyattsville-Brentwood Arts District.

Recently renovated, this bright and airy unit features hardwood flooring throughout, an upgraded kitchen with new cabinets and granite-like countertops, a separate living and dining room, one bedroom with a bonus den that makes for a perfect office, workout room or 2nd seating area and an upgraded bathroom.

The unit is situated on a corner-lot 4-unit building off Rhode-Island Avenue. This perfect location caters to the modern urban adventurer. A brisk walk or short ride to the Metro and an assortment of shopping, dining and entertainment hot spots...Safeway, Target, Movies, LA Fitness, Whole Foods, PG Plaza, U of MD and so much more; making your home the perfect place to unwind after a busy day. Life in the arts district is rarely this affordable. Come take advantage of this hidden treasure and schedule your private tour today. This unit won't last!
Property Id 289380

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3806 39th Street have any available units?
3806 39th Street has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3806 39th Street have?
Some of 3806 39th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3806 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3806 39th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 39th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3806 39th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brentwood.
Does 3806 39th Street offer parking?
No, 3806 39th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3806 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3806 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 39th Street have a pool?
No, 3806 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3806 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 3806 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3806 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3806 39th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3806 39th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
