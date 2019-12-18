3806 39th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym

One Bedroom w/Den in the Historic Arts District - Property Id: 289380



Platinum Dwellings presents this unique apartment located in the heart of the walkable Hyattsville-Brentwood Arts District.



Recently renovated, this bright and airy unit features hardwood flooring throughout, an upgraded kitchen with new cabinets and granite-like countertops, a separate living and dining room, one bedroom with a bonus den that makes for a perfect office, workout room or 2nd seating area and an upgraded bathroom.



The unit is situated on a corner-lot 4-unit building off Rhode-Island Avenue. This perfect location caters to the modern urban adventurer. A brisk walk or short ride to the Metro and an assortment of shopping, dining and entertainment hot spots...Safeway, Target, Movies, LA Fitness, Whole Foods, PG Plaza, U of MD and so much more; making your home the perfect place to unwind after a busy day. Life in the arts district is rarely this affordable. Come take advantage of this hidden treasure and schedule your private tour today. This unit won't last!

No Pets Allowed



