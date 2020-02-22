15712 CHADSEY LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking media room

Priced reduced! Get ready to spend Valentine's day in your new home! Ready for immediate occupancy this home is gorgeous, spacious, and close to everything! Every bedroom in this home is huge! Separate dining and living room, eat-in kitchen with walkout to the deck. Large family room for entertaining. Master suite with large walk-in closet, separate soaking tub, shower, and double vanity sink. Unfinished Basement has plenty of storage space, or use as a gym, or playroom. Brandywine Shopping center across the street with dining, shopping, Costco, and Exscape movie theater. Convenience at your fingertips! Qualifying income $90K. Small dog less than 15lbs only. or 1 cat only. Please call for information on an additional deposit.