Home
/
Brandywine, MD
/
15712 CHADSEY LANE
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:06 AM

15712 CHADSEY LANE

15712 Chadsey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15712 Chadsey Lane, Brandywine, MD 20613

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
media room
Priced reduced! Get ready to spend Valentine's day in your new home! Ready for immediate occupancy this home is gorgeous, spacious, and close to everything! Every bedroom in this home is huge! Separate dining and living room, eat-in kitchen with walkout to the deck. Large family room for entertaining. Master suite with large walk-in closet, separate soaking tub, shower, and double vanity sink. Unfinished Basement has plenty of storage space, or use as a gym, or playroom. Brandywine Shopping center across the street with dining, shopping, Costco, and Exscape movie theater. Convenience at your fingertips! Qualifying income $90K. Small dog less than 15lbs only. or 1 cat only. Please call for information on an additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15712 CHADSEY LANE have any available units?
15712 CHADSEY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandywine, MD.
What amenities does 15712 CHADSEY LANE have?
Some of 15712 CHADSEY LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15712 CHADSEY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15712 CHADSEY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15712 CHADSEY LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15712 CHADSEY LANE is pet friendly.
Does 15712 CHADSEY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 15712 CHADSEY LANE offers parking.
Does 15712 CHADSEY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15712 CHADSEY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15712 CHADSEY LANE have a pool?
No, 15712 CHADSEY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 15712 CHADSEY LANE have accessible units?
No, 15712 CHADSEY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15712 CHADSEY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15712 CHADSEY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15712 CHADSEY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15712 CHADSEY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

