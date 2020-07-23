Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

43 Apartments for rent in Bowleys Quarters, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bowleys Quarters renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >

1 of 57

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bowleys Quarters
16 Spinnaker Reef Ct
16 Spinnaker Reef Court, Bowleys Quarters, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2068 sqft
16 Spinnaker Reef Ct Available 07/24/20 Exceptional Three-Bedroom Middle River Home ~ Attached Garage & Huge Deck! - Exception 3-bedroom Middle River Home boasts thoughtful updates, fresh paint, wood flooring, and plush carpeting throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Bowleys Quarters
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:43 AM
4 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
16 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,121
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1100 sqft
Three-bedroom townhomes with sunny eat-in kitchens, separate utility rooms, front and rear entrances, and off-street parking. Adjacent to Kingston Park. Easy access to I-695, I-95 and US 40. Near local transit, shopping, dining and recreation.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
26 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,330
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr, Essex, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$848
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
893 sqft
Sustainable homes in landscaped grounds, 11 miles east of Baltimore. Allows a worry-free lifestyle, with laundry, maintenance and management on site. Pet-friendly with spacious rooms including eat-in kitchen and private patio/balcony for each apartment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1728 sqft
...Where comfortable and affordable 3 level living is possible. Our three bedroom townhomes for rent in Essex, MD, are designed for your peace of mind and your retreat from the city and the routines.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,074
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1300 sqft
Residents of this community have a beautiful view of the Middle River and Martin Lagoon. Apartments and townhomes available with hardwood flooring and either a patio or balcony. Onsite playground and laundry provided.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
202 Oak Ave
202 Oak Avenue, Essex, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
984 sqft
Amazing 4 Bedroom Home on Hopkins Creel - Property Id: 255103 EXQUISITE RENOVATION "Water Privileged" at the Edge of Hopkins Creek.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2106 Redthorn Road
2106 Redthorn Road, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1024 sqft
2106 Redthorn Road Available 08/21/20 Updated 3 Bedroom ~ Hawthorne/Middle River - Updated 3 bedroom townhome in the Hawthorne area of Middle River boasts hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 47

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
210 TRAILS WAY
210 Trails Way, Joppatowne, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3314 sqft
55 and older community Spacious 3-4 bedroom Villa, age restricted community of 55 or better, 2 story foyer, featuring hardwood floors, granite counter tops, up graded appliances, first floor laundry and master suite with seat in shower, walk in

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
2025 Tred Avon Rd
2025 Tred Avon Road, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
768 sqft
2025 Tred Avon Rd Available 04/10/20 Sunny 3 Bedroom SFH in Essex! - Sunny 3 bedroom single family home just minutes from Riverwatch and local favorite The Crazy Tuna in Essex! Updated interior offers wood flooring and neutral paint throughout a

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
178 E KINGSTON PARK LANE
178 East Kingston Park Lane, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1012 sqft
" Boater's Dreams do come True!"This Waterfront Home has 2 Bedrooms with 1 Full Bath. Large eat -in Kitchen with full size stacked Washer and Dryer. Large Living room with Hardwood floors. Attic access in Front Bedroom for extra storage.
Results within 10 miles of Bowleys Quarters
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
Frankford
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$955
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:12 AM
8 Units Available
Medford
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$870
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
936 sqft
Along with a great location, Boston Crossing offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that feature newly renovated kitchens and updated bathrooms, dishwashers, central heat and air conditioning, beautiful hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, modern
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
301 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1075 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave, Dundalk, MD
1 Bedroom
$770
500 sqft
A recently refurbished apartment building close to the Cimaglia Park at Fort Holabird, rooms come with hardwood floors, on-site laundry and parking. Conveniently located close to N Dundalk Ave for easy access to the I-95.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:34 AM
1 Unit Available
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway, Dundalk, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to I-95, I-695 and I-895 and near dining, shopping and nightlife. Modern apartments have dishwashers, garbage disposals and microwaves. Restored hardwood flooring and carpet options available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated January 2 at 10:30 AM
2 Units Available
Hallfield Apartments
1 Waldmann Mill Court, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Property offers residents playground, clubhouse and gym. Pet-friendly community with dog park.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3475 McShane Way
3475 Mcshane Way, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
896 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom Dundalk Home w/ Parking Pad - Cozy two-bedroom Dundalk home boasts spacious living areas and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8537 Gradien Dr
8537 Gradien Drive, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome in Nottingham Access to the condo association's pool & your water is included with their separate $55 monthly fee.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Frankford
5612 Frankford
5612 Frankford Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Renovated 3 BD, 2 BA Townhome in Frankford - Move into this renovated townhome which features wood flooring, huge fenced backyard, washer and dryer, central AC and heat, and a fully finished basement! Just a quick hop on the Beltway to shopping,

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Graceland Park
4638 Hudson Street
4638 Hudson St, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2112 sqft
Modern 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Home in Canton for Rent! - Phenomenal 3 bed/3.5 bath home in O'Donnell Square in Canton for rent! You won't want to miss this opportunity to rent this almost new construction home.
City Guide for Bowleys Quarters, MD

Bowleys Quarters was once a game preserve popular among presidents like Grover Cleveland and Benjamin Harrison who came to hunt geese, pheasants, and ducks.

With a population of 6,755 people, Bowleys Quarters, a community in Middle River, Maryland, has taken on a decidedly resort-feel. It's probably not surprising then to learn that sport greats, like Babe Ruth, used to vacation in the area or that today its waterfront homes demand top dollar. Prior to World War II, Bowleys Quarters was made up mostly of summer cottages occupied by Washingtonians and inland Maryland residents seeking a refuge from the oppressive southern summer heat. Due to it being a vacation destination, there were few year round residents at the time. Then, in the post-war years, the town's population swelled thanks to companies like Bethlehem Steel and Lockheed Martin which drew thousands of employees to the area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bowleys Quarters, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bowleys Quarters renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

