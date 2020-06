Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

NO BASEMENT! MOVE IN READY 3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH TOWNHOME CENTRALLY LOCATED IN A WATER COMMUNITY!! THIS HOME FEATURES FRESH PAINT & NEW CARPET--SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS & FRENCH DOORS TO BACK YARD--UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH TILE FLOORING--BEDROOMS WITH NEW WALL-TO-WALL CARPET--UPPER LEVEL BATH HAS JETTED TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER--PATIO IN BACK--FENCED REAR YARD WITH PRIVACY FENCE--NEW ROOF 2018--SHED FOR STORAGE!! COME SEE THIS HOME TODAY!!