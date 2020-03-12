Rent Calculator
502 S Main St
502 South Main Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
502 South Main Street, Bel Air, MD 21014
Bel Air
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
1 appartment 2nd flr Downtown Bel Air 35' from Baltimore 55' from D.C. Quient 1 year lease just came available must see includes pkg utilities REQUIRED 1 MONTH SECURITY AND 1 YEAR LEASE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 502 S Main St have any available units?
502 S Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bel Air, MD
.
Is 502 S Main St currently offering any rent specials?
502 S Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 S Main St pet-friendly?
No, 502 S Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bel Air
.
Does 502 S Main St offer parking?
Yes, 502 S Main St offers parking.
Does 502 S Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 S Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 S Main St have a pool?
No, 502 S Main St does not have a pool.
Does 502 S Main St have accessible units?
No, 502 S Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 502 S Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 S Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 S Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 S Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
