All apartments in Bel Air
Find more places like 502 S Main St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air, MD
/
502 S Main St
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:20 AM

502 S Main St

502 South Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

502 South Main Street, Bel Air, MD 21014
Bel Air

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
1 appartment 2nd flr Downtown Bel Air 35' from Baltimore 55' from D.C. Quient 1 year lease just came available must see includes pkg utilities REQUIRED 1 MONTH SECURITY AND 1 YEAR LEASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 S Main St have any available units?
502 S Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air, MD.
Is 502 S Main St currently offering any rent specials?
502 S Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 S Main St pet-friendly?
No, 502 S Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air.
Does 502 S Main St offer parking?
Yes, 502 S Main St offers parking.
Does 502 S Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 S Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 S Main St have a pool?
No, 502 S Main St does not have a pool.
Does 502 S Main St have accessible units?
No, 502 S Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 502 S Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 S Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 S Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 S Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bel Air 1 BedroomsBel Air 2 Bedrooms
Bel Air Apartments with ParkingBel Air Apartments with Pool
Bel Air Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PA
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PASpry, PAWeigelstown, PA
Havre de Grace, MDCape St. Claire, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDChestertown, MDOverlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College