2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:38 PM
31 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bel Air, MD
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Bel Air
1 Unit Available
212 CROCKER DRIVE
212 Crocker Drive, Bel Air, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1075 sqft
Upgrade your lifestyle by renting a premium condo for the price of an apt. Located in gorgeous community, walking distance to downtown Bel Air. Over-sized master bedroom & your own sep laundry rm with side-by-side W/D.
Results within 1 mile of Bel Air
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
20 Units Available
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1006 sqft
Across the street from shopping and dining options, this pet-friendly complex boasts a gym, basketball court, tennis court, playground and pool. Units contain air conditioning, washers and dryers, and patios or balconies.
Results within 5 miles of Bel Air
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
926 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
844 sqft
Convenient location near Interstate 95. Apartments offer extensive storage space, plus air conditioning and private balconies. Other amenities include a basketball court, tennis courts and a swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
23 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1203 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
17 Units Available
Avanti
321 Russo Way, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1352 sqft
Recently updated homes with a fireplace and patio/balcony. Community includes a game room, pool table and playground. Close to the Festival at Bel Air for convenient shopping. Next to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Kimary Court Unit K
203 Kimary Court, Bel Air North, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1400 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Forest Hill, MD - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath 3rd floor condo in Forest Hill, MD. Walk in closets in both bedrooms, patio off master bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3100 Cardinal Way Unit A
3100 Cardinal Way, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
952 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcome home to this spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Abingdon! Walk into an open area that can be used as a living room or a dining room connected to an open kitchen with a breakfast bar.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
200 BURKWOOD CT #2H
200 Burkwood Ct, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
GORGEOUS HWD FLRS IN LIV/DINE/BREAKFAST RM & HALLWAY. NEUT WALLS W/WHITE TRIM. NEWER APPLS-DISHWASHER, FLAT TOP STOVE, B-IN MICRO, FRIG W/WATER & ICE DISP. UPDATED WINDOWS W/VERTICAL BLINDS. NEWER C-TILE FLRS & NEW TOTO TOILETS IN BATHS.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3402 TULLEY'S PTE COURT
3402 Tulleys Pointe Court, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
967 sqft
Very nice ground floor unit. 2 bedroom/2 full baths. PETS OK on a case by case basis. Super close to Hwy 95. Units in this community rent quickly. Bring your app ASAP. Must use LB app and lease.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2 LOCKHART CIRCLE
2 Lockhart Circle, Bel Air North, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
880 sqft
Bel Air area's NEWEST apt homes! Located in quaint Forest Hill, close to downtown Bel Air. Charming walking trail. Private access to pool. Modern, open floor plan & breakfast bar make entertaining easy.
Results within 10 miles of Bel Air
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Aberdeen
36 Units Available
The Osprey
1009 Warwick Dr, Apt #2D, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
820 sqft
Soar to new heights at our convenient, affordable, and newly-renovated Aberdeen apartment homes. Here at The Osprey, location is everything. Close enough to big cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Riverside
16 Units Available
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1079 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-home laundry, spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces. The apartment community near the I-95/543 interchange boasts amenities like a pool with sun deck, a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
Aberdeen
3 Units Available
Cranberry Run
300 Stevens Cir, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1000 sqft
Located just off I-95, near Aberdeen Market Place Shopping Center and numerous restaurants. Two- and three-bedroom units in a quiet community, complete with pool and playground. Heat, water, and gas included in rent.
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Riverside
7 Units Available
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1154 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:52pm
Riverside
5 Units Available
Perkins Place
4460 Perkins Cir, Perryman, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1029 sqft
All Perkins Place (Harford County) apartments and townhomes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, full size washer/dryer, fully equipped kitchens complete with plenty of cabinet space, private entrances and patios for outdoor entertaining or just relaxing.
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
9 Units Available
The Point at County Crossing
311 Trimble Rd, Joppatowne, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
859 sqft
Located just north of the Baltimore County line in scenic Harford County, The Homes of Towne Plaza offers the charm of suburban living with the conveniences of city life. Joppatowne Marina is a must see area attraction.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
968 sqft
Spacious apartments near I-95 and Route 40 for access to downtown Baltimore. In-unit laundry, ample closet space, and rear balconies. Community includes an outdoor pool and a playground for kids. Minutes from scenic Edgewater Park.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Aberdeen
8 Units Available
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1173 sqft
Rural charm in a complex situated on 25 acres of land. Pet friendly. Features valet, clubhouse, coffee bar, yoga classes and pool. Washers and dryers in units. Near I-95.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
3 Units Available
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
987 sqft
Located in the heart of Harford County, close to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community offers access to pool, playground and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6205 Edgewood Road Unit A
6205 Edgewood Road, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
6205 Edgewood Road Unit A Available 06/15/20 Edgewood - The Grove - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Edgewood - The Grove - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo. Water included. Located near shopping, library & Marc Train.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13 Mile Lane 13 Mile Lane
13 Thirteen Mile Lane, Baltimore County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Quiet place to live. 1 bathroom, 1 kitchen, 1 living room, 1 dining room. Need more information call 4435932483 More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/white-marsh-md?lid=13066374 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5559402)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
817 Hilltop Avenue Ext. Unit A
817 Hilltop Ave Ext, Harford County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1100 sqft
Beautiful 1 or 2 Bedroom, 1 Full bath ground floor apartment in Abingdon, MD - This spacious property offers a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, extra large living room, large bedroom, hardwood floors and new paint throughout, large washer
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1304 Clover Valley Way Unit M - 1
1304 Clover Valley Way, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Immaculate top floor condo with vaulted ceilings! Great condition and in a locked secure building! Available for rent immediately.
