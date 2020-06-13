27 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bel Air, MD
Did you know Bel Air is home to the first person to receive a medical diploma in the United States? John Archer got his degree in the mid-1700s.
Bel Air is a town in the county of Harford, Maryland. It is also the seat of the Harford County government and one of three main towns of the Bel Air-Aberdeen-Havre de Grace Maryland Urban Area. An excellent choice for those who love a bustling, yet tight-knit community atmosphere, Bel Air is home to many wonderful shops, cafes, historic landmarks, and parks in its downtown Main Street district. History buffs and outdoor lovers: this spot is for you! See more
Finding an apartment in Bel Air that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.