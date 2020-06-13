Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

27 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bel Air, MD

Finding an apartment in Bel Air that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bel Air
1 Unit Available
43 E GORDON STREET
43 East Gordon Street, Bel Air, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1990 sqft
New construction townhomes for lease in downtown Bel Air. Total of 12 townhomes that will be 4 bedroom 3.5 bathrooms with open floor plans with 2 car carport. Lots of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Bel Air
Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
20 Units Available
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,165
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1006 sqft
Across the street from shopping and dining options, this pet-friendly complex boasts a gym, basketball court, tennis court, playground and pool. Units contain air conditioning, washers and dryers, and patios or balconies.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1267 Colonnade Drive
1267 Colonnade Dr, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2500 sqft
1267 Colonnade Drive Available 08/07/20 Elegant 3BR/3.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenbrier Hills
1 Unit Available
116 Tredmore Rd
116 Tredmore Road, Bel Air South, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1960 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
116 Tredmore Rd Available 06/18/20 Elegant 4 Bedroom SFH with 3 Finished Levels in Bel Air! - Elegant 4 Bedroom Single Family Home with three finished levels in Beautiful Bel Air! With the hardwood floors in your formal living room and dining room

Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
1055 PIPERCOVE WAY
1055 Pipercove Way, Bel Air North, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2918 sqft
Awesome Bel Air beauty for rent! Spacious, open floor plan. 4589 sq.ft. Hardwood floors. Sun room off kitchen. Corian countertops. Main floor family room. Master bath with soaking tub. Finished lower level. All appliances incl. Fenced rear.
Results within 5 miles of Bel Air
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,007
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
844 sqft
Convenient location near Interstate 95. Apartments offer extensive storage space, plus air conditioning and private balconies. Other amenities include a basketball court, tennis courts and a swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
23 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1122 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
17 Units Available
Avanti
321 Russo Way, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
1054 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with a fireplace and patio/balcony. Community includes a game room, pool table and playground. Close to the Festival at Bel Air for convenient shopping. Next to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3100 Cardinal Way Unit A
3100 Cardinal Way, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
952 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcome home to this spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Abingdon! Walk into an open area that can be used as a living room or a dining room connected to an open kitchen with a breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
428 DARBY LANE
428 Darby Lane, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1701 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhouse w/ generous loft in quiet neighborhood. Master suite w/ sunny loft and attached full bath. Eat in kitchen w/ nice deck overlooking trees. Assigned parking. Finished basement rec.room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34pm
1 Unit Available
718 Shallow Ridge Court
718 Shallow Ridge Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2406 sqft
Please click here to apply Beautiful home in Winters Run located near the end of the development in a private cul-desac and backing to wooded area. This spaceous townhouse provides close to 2400sqft of living space. Bright and airey.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3402 TULLEY'S PTE COURT
3402 Tulleys Pointe Court, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
967 sqft
Very nice ground floor unit. 2 bedroom/2 full baths. PETS OK on a case by case basis. Super close to Hwy 95. Units in this community rent quickly. Bring your app ASAP. Must use LB app and lease.
Results within 10 miles of Bel Air
Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
Aberdeen
3 Units Available
Cranberry Run
300 Stevens Cir, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off I-95, near Aberdeen Market Place Shopping Center and numerous restaurants. Two- and three-bedroom units in a quiet community, complete with pool and playground. Heat, water, and gas included in rent.
Last updated June 13 at 06:11pm
4 Units Available
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$989
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
817 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1025 sqft
Conveniently close to Abingdon and Joppatowne. Community amenities include on-site laundry and playground. Units have luxurious bathtubs, state-of-the-art appliances and ample storage. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Aberdeen
37 Units Available
The Osprey
1009 Warwick Dr, Apt #2D, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
820 sqft
Soar to new heights at our convenient, affordable, and newly-renovated Aberdeen apartment homes. Here at The Osprey, location is everything. Close enough to big cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Riverside
17 Units Available
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-home laundry, spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces. The apartment community near the I-95/543 interchange boasts amenities like a pool with sun deck, a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Aberdeen
9 Units Available
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,468
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1309 sqft
Rural charm in a complex situated on 25 acres of land. Pet friendly. Features valet, clubhouse, coffee bar, yoga classes and pool. Washers and dryers in units. Near I-95.
Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
Riverside
4 Units Available
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1452 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.
Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
Riverside
4 Units Available
Perkins Place
4460 Perkins Cir, Perryman, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1029 sqft
All Perkins Place (Harford County) apartments and townhomes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, full size washer/dryer, fully equipped kitchens complete with plenty of cabinet space, private entrances and patios for outdoor entertaining or just relaxing.
Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
9 Units Available
The Point at County Crossing
311 Trimble Rd, Joppatowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,075
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just north of the Baltimore County line in scenic Harford County, The Homes of Towne Plaza offers the charm of suburban living with the conveniences of city life. Joppatowne Marina is a must see area attraction.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1209 sqft
Spacious apartments near I-95 and Route 40 for access to downtown Baltimore. In-unit laundry, ample closet space, and rear balconies. Community includes an outdoor pool and a playground for kids. Minutes from scenic Edgewater Park.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
3 Units Available
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
987 sqft
Located in the heart of Harford County, close to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community offers access to pool, playground and dog park.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
2005 Magnolia Woods Court, Unit G
2005 Magnolia Woods Court, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Great condo! 2 full baths! Small community feel. Close to Rt 40 & convenient to town. Freshly painted, new carpet, tile and updated appliances in the kitchen. Features outdoor space- a private balcony overlooking trees in the community.
City Guide for Bel Air, MD

Did you know Bel Air is home to the first person to receive a medical diploma in the United States? John Archer got his degree in the mid-1700s.

Bel Air is a town in the county of Harford, Maryland. It is also the seat of the Harford County government and one of three main towns of the Bel Air-Aberdeen-Havre de Grace Maryland Urban Area. An excellent choice for those who love a bustling, yet tight-knit community atmosphere, Bel Air is home to many wonderful shops, cafes, historic landmarks, and parks in its downtown Main Street district. History buffs and outdoor lovers: this spot is for you! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bel Air, MD

Finding an apartment in Bel Air that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

