All apartments in Bel Air North
Find more places like 2011 MARDIC DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air North, MD
/
2011 MARDIC DRIVE
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

2011 MARDIC DRIVE

2011 Mardic Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air North
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2011 Mardic Drive, Bel Air North, MD 21050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL EOG TH. MAIN LEVEL FAM RM WITH ADDITIONAL DEN/POSSIBLE 4TH BR. HUGE DECK OFF LIVING ROOM SLIDERS ON THE SECOND LEVEL. PETS CASE BY CASE. NO SMOKING. HOA COVERS GRASS CUTTING. MUST USE DIANA REALTY LEASE & APPL. ALL FUNDS MUST BE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECKS. $50.00 APPL. FEE. 1ST MONTH'S RENT & SEC. DEP. ARE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING IMMEDIATELY AFTER APPL. APPROVAL. AVAIL. 12-16-19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 MARDIC DRIVE have any available units?
2011 MARDIC DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 2011 MARDIC DRIVE have?
Some of 2011 MARDIC DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 MARDIC DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2011 MARDIC DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 MARDIC DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2011 MARDIC DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2011 MARDIC DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2011 MARDIC DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2011 MARDIC DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2011 MARDIC DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 MARDIC DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2011 MARDIC DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2011 MARDIC DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2011 MARDIC DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 MARDIC DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 MARDIC DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2011 MARDIC DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2011 MARDIC DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bel Air North 2 BedroomsBel Air North Apartments with Garages
Bel Air North Apartments with GymsBel Air North Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bel Air North Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PAAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDSeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDGrantley, PA
Overlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDShrewsbury, PABowleys Quarters, MDEdgemere, MDFort Meade, MDWest York, PAFerndale, MDMays Chapel, MDBrookside, DESpry, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
York College of PennsylvaniaUniversity of Delaware
Towson University