This one bedroom with lots of closet space has been fully remodeled. New cabinetry and appliances in the kitchen. Beautiful new flooring throughout the whole apartment. Beautiful new tile in bathroom with new vanity. Vouchers are welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2800 VERMONT AVENUE have any available units?
2800 VERMONT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore Highlands, MD.
Is 2800 VERMONT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2800 VERMONT AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.