Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Townhome For Rent~ Updated, Clean and Full of Natural Light~ Hardwood Floors Main Level, Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Appliances and Tile Back Splash~ Washer and Dryer in Unit~ Owners Bedroom with Walk-In Closet~ Walk Out Main Level to Rear Yard~ Great Location Close to Shopping and Commuter Routes! If you decide that you are interested in the property the application link is here: https://apply.link/2ZXPC0XThe seller is not accepting pets at this time.