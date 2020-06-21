All apartments in Ballenger Creek
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:05 AM

6414 Walcott Ln

6414 Walcott Lane · (713) 823-4986
Location

6414 Walcott Lane, Ballenger Creek, MD 21703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit NA · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2617 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Move in ready by August 1, enjoy this beautiful 3 bed, 2 & a half bath LUXURY townhome style condo with over 2600 sq. ft located in the sought-after Linton at Ballenger Community! The home chef will love the gourmet kitchen that opens to L/R & dining areas. A Master suite your friends and family will envy, incl. a luxurious bath & soaking tub + shower! The L/R or den is large enough to host many friends and family! 1 balcony and a 1 car garage! Unit is located on the 3rd and 4th floor and is accessed by stairs. Might not be a good option for individuals with mobility issues.
Enjoy a great swimming pool with life guards at the community swimming pool and club house! Has a separate kids pool as well!
Check out the amenities here: https://www.lintonatballengerhoa.com/amenities/
Owner pays for Water, HOA and Condo Fees!
Security System installed, tenant has option to have service.
Pet approval on case by case basis
Tenant is subject to a $55 application fee and will be screened for:
Credit Check
Eviction History
Sex Offender Registration
Criminal Activity
Previous Address History

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6414 Walcott Ln have any available units?
6414 Walcott Ln has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6414 Walcott Ln have?
Some of 6414 Walcott Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6414 Walcott Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6414 Walcott Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6414 Walcott Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6414 Walcott Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6414 Walcott Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6414 Walcott Ln does offer parking.
Does 6414 Walcott Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6414 Walcott Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6414 Walcott Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6414 Walcott Ln has a pool.
Does 6414 Walcott Ln have accessible units?
No, 6414 Walcott Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6414 Walcott Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6414 Walcott Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 6414 Walcott Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6414 Walcott Ln has units with air conditioning.
