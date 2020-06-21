6414 Walcott Ln

Amenities

Move in ready by August 1, enjoy this beautiful 3 bed, 2 & a half bath LUXURY townhome style condo with over 2600 sq. ft located in the sought-after Linton at Ballenger Community! The home chef will love the gourmet kitchen that opens to L/R & dining areas. A Master suite your friends and family will envy, incl. a luxurious bath & soaking tub + shower! The L/R or den is large enough to host many friends and family! 1 balcony and a 1 car garage! Unit is located on the 3rd and 4th floor and is accessed by stairs. Might not be a good option for individuals with mobility issues.

Enjoy a great swimming pool with life guards at the community swimming pool and club house! Has a separate kids pool as well!

Check out the amenities here: https://www.lintonatballengerhoa.com/amenities/

Owner pays for Water, HOA and Condo Fees!

Security System installed, tenant has option to have service.

Pet approval on case by case basis

Tenant is subject to a $55 application fee and will be screened for:

Credit Check

Eviction History

Sex Offender Registration

Criminal Activity

Previous Address History