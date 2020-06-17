5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful Town Home in the new WESTVIEW SOUTH Community. IMMEDIATE move in available! Brand new 2,270 sq ft. 2-car garage townhome with 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms located within walking distance to Westview Promenade and a short drive to I-270 and downtown Frederick. This home features a spacious main level with open kitchen, large island, stainless appliances and granite/quarts countertops in kitchen as well as full baths!Enjoy yard space and beautiful common area in the rear, as well as a deck off the dining room. Amenities include pool, clubhouse with fitness center, and walking trails. 1 year lease minimum.