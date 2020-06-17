All apartments in Ballenger Creek
Find more places like 5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ballenger Creek, MD
/
5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:18 PM

5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE

5115 Ironsides Dr · (301) 662-0155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ballenger Creek
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5115 Ironsides Dr, Ballenger Creek, MD 21703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2285 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Town Home in the new WESTVIEW SOUTH Community. IMMEDIATE move in available! Brand new 2,270 sq ft. 2-car garage townhome with 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms located within walking distance to Westview Promenade and a short drive to I-270 and downtown Frederick. This home features a spacious main level with open kitchen, large island, stainless appliances and granite/quarts countertops in kitchen as well as full baths!Enjoy yard space and beautiful common area in the rear, as well as a deck off the dining room. Amenities include pool, clubhouse with fitness center, and walking trails. 1 year lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ballenger Creek.
Does 5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kingscrest
6959 Castle Ct
Ballenger Creek, MD 21703

Similar Pages

Ballenger Creek 1 BedroomsBallenger Creek 2 Bedrooms
Ballenger Creek Apartments with BalconyBallenger Creek Apartments with Pool
Ballenger Creek Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAMartinsburg, WVTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDGlenmont, MDBroadlands, VALansdowne, VA
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VACharles Town, WVDulles Town Center, VASykesville, MDMiddletown, MDFulton, MDGreenbriar, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDCascades, VAMantua, VASouth Kensington, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity