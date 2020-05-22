All apartments in Aspen Hill
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:13 PM

5 CANDYTUFT COURT

5 Candytuft Court · No Longer Available
Location

5 Candytuft Court, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Tenant occupied. MANY UPDATES. 4 BR up! great house for entertaining and living. owner manages it and keeps it nice. Cul Du Sac so NO TRAFFIC!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 CANDYTUFT COURT have any available units?
5 CANDYTUFT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 5 CANDYTUFT COURT have?
Some of 5 CANDYTUFT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 CANDYTUFT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5 CANDYTUFT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 CANDYTUFT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5 CANDYTUFT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 5 CANDYTUFT COURT offer parking?
No, 5 CANDYTUFT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5 CANDYTUFT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 CANDYTUFT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 CANDYTUFT COURT have a pool?
No, 5 CANDYTUFT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5 CANDYTUFT COURT have accessible units?
No, 5 CANDYTUFT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5 CANDYTUFT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 CANDYTUFT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 CANDYTUFT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 CANDYTUFT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
