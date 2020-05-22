Rent Calculator
Home
/
Aspen Hill, MD
/
5 CANDYTUFT COURT
5 CANDYTUFT COURT
5 Candytuft Court
No Longer Available
Location
5 Candytuft Court, Aspen Hill, MD 20853
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Tenant occupied. MANY UPDATES. 4 BR up! great house for entertaining and living. owner manages it and keeps it nice. Cul Du Sac so NO TRAFFIC!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5 CANDYTUFT COURT have any available units?
5 CANDYTUFT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time.
Aspen Hill, MD
.
What amenities does 5 CANDYTUFT COURT have?
Some of 5 CANDYTUFT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 5 CANDYTUFT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5 CANDYTUFT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 CANDYTUFT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5 CANDYTUFT COURT is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill
.
Does 5 CANDYTUFT COURT offer parking?
No, 5 CANDYTUFT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5 CANDYTUFT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 CANDYTUFT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 CANDYTUFT COURT have a pool?
No, 5 CANDYTUFT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5 CANDYTUFT COURT have accessible units?
No, 5 CANDYTUFT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5 CANDYTUFT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 CANDYTUFT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 CANDYTUFT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 CANDYTUFT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
