14219 Georgia Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking

Available 04/01/20 2 BR apt for rent in Aspen Hill - Property Id: 234513



I am looking for someone to rent my apartment located in Aspen Hill. It has one bedroom and a den (large enough to be used as small bedroom). It has two bathrooms (one full and one half) and a balcony. Very spacious. Free parking with sticker for up to two cars Deposit Required. Please email me or text me. Serious inquiries only. (No credit check)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234513

Property Id 234513



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5606720)