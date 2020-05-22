All apartments in Aspen Hill
14219 Georgia Ave

14219 Georgia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14219 Georgia Avenue, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Available 04/01/20 2 BR apt for rent in Aspen Hill - Property Id: 234513

I am looking for someone to rent my apartment located in Aspen Hill. It has one bedroom and a den (large enough to be used as small bedroom). It has two bathrooms (one full and one half) and a balcony. Very spacious. Free parking with sticker for up to two cars Deposit Required. Please email me or text me. Serious inquiries only. (No credit check)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234513
Property Id 234513

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5606720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14219 Georgia Ave have any available units?
14219 Georgia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 14219 Georgia Ave have?
Some of 14219 Georgia Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14219 Georgia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14219 Georgia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14219 Georgia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 14219 Georgia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 14219 Georgia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14219 Georgia Ave offers parking.
Does 14219 Georgia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14219 Georgia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14219 Georgia Ave have a pool?
No, 14219 Georgia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14219 Georgia Ave have accessible units?
No, 14219 Georgia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14219 Georgia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14219 Georgia Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 14219 Georgia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 14219 Georgia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

