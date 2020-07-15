1911 Fohner Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Natural Setting Arnold-Broadneck - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car/Gar Split Entry Arnold, MD.



Home Features:

Newly Renovated Bathrooms

Newly refinished hardwood floors - throughout house

Freshly painted

Natural Setting in quiet neighborhood

Large backyard, treed setting with patio and walkway to Fire Pit

Stainless Steel Appliances

Tiled floor in kitchen

Off street parking parking to accommodate up to 5 cars

2 car Garage

Security System

Lower Level office area, full bath, family room with wood stove

Convenient to Route 2 and 50

Short Commute to Naval Academy

Great schools Broadneck HS, Arnold MS, Severn ES

5 Min from Anne Arundel Community College

Walking/Biking Trails nearby

Non-smoking, Available July 1st.

1988 sqft of living space owner pays for landscaping and septic pumping. Non Smoking and Pet Friendly.



(RLNE4687515)