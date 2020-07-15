All apartments in Arnold
1911 Fohner Place

1911 Fohner Place · (410) 834-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1911 Fohner Place, Arnold, MD 21012
Arnold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1911 Fohner Place · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Natural Setting Arnold-Broadneck - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car/Gar Split Entry Arnold, MD.

Home Features:
Newly Renovated Bathrooms
Newly refinished hardwood floors - throughout house
Freshly painted
Natural Setting in quiet neighborhood
Large backyard, treed setting with patio and walkway to Fire Pit
Stainless Steel Appliances
Tiled floor in kitchen
Off street parking parking to accommodate up to 5 cars
2 car Garage
Security System
Lower Level office area, full bath, family room with wood stove
Convenient to Route 2 and 50
Short Commute to Naval Academy
Great schools Broadneck HS, Arnold MS, Severn ES
5 Min from Anne Arundel Community College
Walking/Biking Trails nearby
Non-smoking, Available July 1st.
1988 sqft of living space owner pays for landscaping and septic pumping. Non Smoking and Pet Friendly.

Apply Now:
https://keyrenter037.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=cf626232-23a9-4e0a-a30d-d86c44bf2744&source=Website

(RLNE4687515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 Fohner Place have any available units?
1911 Fohner Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1911 Fohner Place have?
Some of 1911 Fohner Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 Fohner Place currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Fohner Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Fohner Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 Fohner Place is pet friendly.
Does 1911 Fohner Place offer parking?
Yes, 1911 Fohner Place offers parking.
Does 1911 Fohner Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1911 Fohner Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Fohner Place have a pool?
No, 1911 Fohner Place does not have a pool.
Does 1911 Fohner Place have accessible units?
No, 1911 Fohner Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 Fohner Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 Fohner Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1911 Fohner Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1911 Fohner Place does not have units with air conditioning.
