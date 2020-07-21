All apartments in Anne Arundel County
Find more places like 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anne Arundel County, MD
/
7608 WATER OAK POINT RD
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

7608 WATER OAK POINT RD

7608 Water Oak Point Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7608 Water Oak Point Road, Anne Arundel County, MD 21122

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful end of road, waterfront house with an open floor plan upstairs. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom and a huge basement. Pier with water and electric, beautiful views of the water and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD have any available units?
7608 WATER OAK POINT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anne Arundel County, MD.
Is 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD currently offering any rent specials?
7608 WATER OAK POINT RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD pet-friendly?
No, 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anne Arundel County.
Does 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD offer parking?
Yes, 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD offers parking.
Does 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD have a pool?
No, 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD does not have a pool.
Does 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD have accessible units?
No, 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane
Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr
Annapolis, MD 21401
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard
Parole, MD 21401
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir
Hanover, KS 21076
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, MD 21401
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd
Maryland City, MD 20724
Village Square
8096 Crainmont Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDClinton, MDBrock Hall, MDLargo, MDKettering, MDArbutus, MDIlchester, MD
Lansdowne, MDLinthicum, MDEdgemere, MDBrooklyn Park, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDLake Shore, MDArnold, MDCape St. Claire, MDDeale, MDMarlton, MDBowie, MDLake Arbor, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University