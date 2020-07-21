Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Anne Arundel County
Find more places like 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Anne Arundel County, MD
/
7608 WATER OAK POINT RD
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7608 WATER OAK POINT RD
7608 Water Oak Point Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7608 Water Oak Point Road, Anne Arundel County, MD 21122
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful end of road, waterfront house with an open floor plan upstairs. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom and a huge basement. Pier with water and electric, beautiful views of the water and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD have any available units?
7608 WATER OAK POINT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anne Arundel County, MD
.
Is 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD currently offering any rent specials?
7608 WATER OAK POINT RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD pet-friendly?
No, 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anne Arundel County
.
Does 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD offer parking?
Yes, 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD offers parking.
Does 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD have a pool?
No, 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD does not have a pool.
Does 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD have accessible units?
No, 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7608 WATER OAK POINT RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane
Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr
Annapolis, MD 21401
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard
Parole, MD 21401
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir
Hanover, KS 21076
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, MD 21401
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd
Maryland City, MD 20724
Village Square
8096 Crainmont Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Waldorf, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Dundalk, MD
Clinton, MD
Brock Hall, MD
Largo, MD
Kettering, MD
Arbutus, MD
Ilchester, MD
Lansdowne, MD
Linthicum, MD
Edgemere, MD
Brooklyn Park, MD
Annapolis Neck, MD
Lake Shore, MD
Arnold, MD
Cape St. Claire, MD
Deale, MD
Marlton, MD
Bowie, MD
Lake Arbor, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Anne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University