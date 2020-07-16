All apartments in Anne Arundel County
1440 HOPPA ROAD
1440 HOPPA ROAD

1440 Hoppa Road · No Longer Available
1440 Hoppa Road, Anne Arundel County, MD 21032

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Private location yet so close to everything!! Super cute 2 bedroom 1 bath one level Rancher located on 2 acres. As you pull onto Hoppa Rd you feel as if you have arrived in the country. No HOA. Enclosed front porch. Open floor plan. Recently renovated bathroom, Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. Relax on your new rear deck that overlooks the fenced backyard. The shed will give you additional storage space. Landlord will maintain grass outside of fenced rear yard. Tenant is responsible for the lawn maintenance inside rear fence as well as front yard. Pets case by case. Credit score at least 600. Available Aug 1. Easy commute to Annapolis, DC, Ft Meade and Baltimore.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Does 1440 HOPPA ROAD have any available units?
1440 HOPPA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anne Arundel County, MD.
What amenities does 1440 HOPPA ROAD have?
Some of 1440 HOPPA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 HOPPA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1440 HOPPA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 HOPPA ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1440 HOPPA ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1440 HOPPA ROAD offer parking?
No, 1440 HOPPA ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1440 HOPPA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1440 HOPPA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 HOPPA ROAD have a pool?
No, 1440 HOPPA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1440 HOPPA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1440 HOPPA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 HOPPA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 HOPPA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1440 HOPPA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1440 HOPPA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
