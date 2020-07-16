1440 HOPPA ROAD

Amenities

Private location yet so close to everything!! Super cute 2 bedroom 1 bath one level Rancher located on 2 acres. As you pull onto Hoppa Rd you feel as if you have arrived in the country. No HOA. Enclosed front porch. Open floor plan. Recently renovated bathroom, Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. Relax on your new rear deck that overlooks the fenced backyard. The shed will give you additional storage space. Landlord will maintain grass outside of fenced rear yard. Tenant is responsible for the lawn maintenance inside rear fence as well as front yard. Pets case by case. Credit score at least 600. Available Aug 1. Easy commute to Annapolis, DC, Ft Meade and Baltimore.