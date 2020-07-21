All apartments in Annapolis
4 RIDGE ROAD
4 RIDGE ROAD

4 Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

4 Ridge Road, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
WARDOUR IN WEST ANNAPOLIS -- ELEGANT HOME BUILT 2009 IN RENOWNED SEVERN RIVER WATER COMMUNITY. Custom built with cook's kitchen w/adjoining family room & screened porch, formal living & diing rooms, private master suite plus 4 additional BR and 2nd floor family room and laundry. Magnificent nanny/in-law suite on lower level featuring living room, bedroom, full kitchen, laundry and bath with separate entrance -- also can be 2nd family room with adjoining kitchen and bath -- great flexible space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

