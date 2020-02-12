4 DALE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located on dead end street near entrance to Bay Ridge and on a .35 acre fenced lot, this seasoned expanded rambler offers space, privacy, and convenience. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with rear den/family area that looks over spacious yard. Fully equipped, hardwoods and tile, newly lined wood burning fireplace and nearly new metal roof. Enclosed front porch is heated and easily cooled from CAC from main house with connecting doors open. One bedroom first level; upper level has two sleeping areas. Full unfinished basement. Oil heat, public sewer, well water (conditioning system included). Ready for occupancy. Non smoking property; pets case/case.