7006 CHANNEL VILLAGE COURT

Upgraded WATER VIEW unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and loft ~ Open floor plan for relaxed living and entertaining ~ Eat-in kitchen with pass-through to enjoy family and guests whilst preparing meals and snacks ~ Master bedroom with attached full bath, walk-in closet and water view ~ Full second bath for 2nd bedroom ~ Spacious deck to enjoy morning coffee or evening beverages while savoring the water view ~ Loft for den, office or ? Close proximity to major routes, Historic Annapolis, the many entertainment and restaurants in the City, the Naval Academy and St Johns College.