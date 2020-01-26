All apartments in Annapolis Neck
January 26 2020

7006 CHANNEL VILLAGE COURT

7006 Channel Village Court · No Longer Available
Location

7006 Channel Village Court, Annapolis Neck, MD 21403

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Upgraded WATER VIEW unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and loft ~ Open floor plan for relaxed living and entertaining ~ Eat-in kitchen with pass-through to enjoy family and guests whilst preparing meals and snacks ~ Master bedroom with attached full bath, walk-in closet and water view ~ Full second bath for 2nd bedroom ~ Spacious deck to enjoy morning coffee or evening beverages while savoring the water view ~ Loft for den, office or ? Close proximity to major routes, Historic Annapolis, the many entertainment and restaurants in the City, the Naval Academy and St Johns College.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7006 CHANNEL VILLAGE COURT have any available units?
7006 CHANNEL VILLAGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis Neck, MD.
What amenities does 7006 CHANNEL VILLAGE COURT have?
Some of 7006 CHANNEL VILLAGE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7006 CHANNEL VILLAGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7006 CHANNEL VILLAGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7006 CHANNEL VILLAGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7006 CHANNEL VILLAGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis Neck.
Does 7006 CHANNEL VILLAGE COURT offer parking?
No, 7006 CHANNEL VILLAGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7006 CHANNEL VILLAGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7006 CHANNEL VILLAGE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7006 CHANNEL VILLAGE COURT have a pool?
No, 7006 CHANNEL VILLAGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7006 CHANNEL VILLAGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 7006 CHANNEL VILLAGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7006 CHANNEL VILLAGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7006 CHANNEL VILLAGE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7006 CHANNEL VILLAGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7006 CHANNEL VILLAGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

