2192 CHESAPEAKE HARBOUR DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Waterfront and fully furnished with amenities included in the rental price! This is a tremendous value. A rare opportunity to rent a luxurious and beautifully furnished waterfront Annapolis townhome in the amenity-rich community of Chesapeake Harbour. Nestled on 2700 square feet in a private, gated community, this spectacular three-bedroom home features water views and is only a quick drive away from the charming nautical haven of Annapolis. Every day, enjoy grand, scenic views of the bay and marina on one of three decks or the lower level patio.The main level of this spacious townhome features a large living room that easily opens up to the waterfront deck, creating a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living. Take advantage of this lovely private deck and take in the stunning colors of the sunset each night. The fully-renovated kitchen is yours for the taking when it~s time to whip up a delicious meal.The master bedroom features a plush king-sized bed and offers you gorgeous views of the yacht and sailboats moving in and out of the marina. The private, en-suite master bathroom has a separate shower and tub, perfect for unwinding at night. On the same floor, there~s a second bedroom. One flight up, the top floor features a loft with two full beds and water views. On the bottom level, there's a state of the art entertainment center, including a massive flat screen television. This floor opens up to a charming waterfront patio. This is a truly gorgeous property to call home.