Home
/
Annapolis Neck, MD
/
2192 CHESAPEAKE HARBOUR DRIVE
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:56 PM

2192 CHESAPEAKE HARBOUR DRIVE

2192 Chesapeake Harbour Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2192 Chesapeake Harbour Drive, Annapolis Neck, MD 21403

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Waterfront and fully furnished with amenities included in the rental price! This is a tremendous value. A rare opportunity to rent a luxurious and beautifully furnished waterfront Annapolis townhome in the amenity-rich community of Chesapeake Harbour. Nestled on 2700 square feet in a private, gated community, this spectacular three-bedroom home features water views and is only a quick drive away from the charming nautical haven of Annapolis. Every day, enjoy grand, scenic views of the bay and marina on one of three decks or the lower level patio.The main level of this spacious townhome features a large living room that easily opens up to the waterfront deck, creating a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living. Take advantage of this lovely private deck and take in the stunning colors of the sunset each night. The fully-renovated kitchen is yours for the taking when it~s time to whip up a delicious meal.The master bedroom features a plush king-sized bed and offers you gorgeous views of the yacht and sailboats moving in and out of the marina. The private, en-suite master bathroom has a separate shower and tub, perfect for unwinding at night. On the same floor, there~s a second bedroom. One flight up, the top floor features a loft with two full beds and water views. On the bottom level, there's a state of the art entertainment center, including a massive flat screen television. This floor opens up to a charming waterfront patio. This is a truly gorgeous property to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2192 CHESAPEAKE HARBOUR DRIVE have any available units?
2192 CHESAPEAKE HARBOUR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis Neck, MD.
Is 2192 CHESAPEAKE HARBOUR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2192 CHESAPEAKE HARBOUR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2192 CHESAPEAKE HARBOUR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2192 CHESAPEAKE HARBOUR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis Neck.
Does 2192 CHESAPEAKE HARBOUR DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2192 CHESAPEAKE HARBOUR DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2192 CHESAPEAKE HARBOUR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2192 CHESAPEAKE HARBOUR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2192 CHESAPEAKE HARBOUR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2192 CHESAPEAKE HARBOUR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2192 CHESAPEAKE HARBOUR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2192 CHESAPEAKE HARBOUR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2192 CHESAPEAKE HARBOUR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2192 CHESAPEAKE HARBOUR DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2192 CHESAPEAKE HARBOUR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2192 CHESAPEAKE HARBOUR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

