Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:25 AM

8301 CURRY PL

8301 Curry Place · No Longer Available
Location

8301 Curry Place, Adelphi, MD 20783

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Plenty of room in this fabulous home. Located at the end of cul de sac. 3 BR and 2 FB on main level. Large kitchen with attached breakfast room (and bay window) New dishwasher, frig, lighting, flooring. Dining room sliding glass door to patio and wooded backyard. Great lower level, rec. rm., two offices/ studies with large windows. 3rd full bath. Big laundry room with storage. Driveway. So many ways to use the space: perfect for home office, workout or play space, live-in help, tranquility for research and writing. Backs to trees and woods.. Very close to UMD. Relax in the shaded backyard that backs to a forest. Neighborhood is tree. Purple line metro stop (under construction) nearby

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 CURRY PL have any available units?
8301 CURRY PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adelphi, MD.
What amenities does 8301 CURRY PL have?
Some of 8301 CURRY PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8301 CURRY PL currently offering any rent specials?
8301 CURRY PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 CURRY PL pet-friendly?
No, 8301 CURRY PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Adelphi.
Does 8301 CURRY PL offer parking?
Yes, 8301 CURRY PL offers parking.
Does 8301 CURRY PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8301 CURRY PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 CURRY PL have a pool?
No, 8301 CURRY PL does not have a pool.
Does 8301 CURRY PL have accessible units?
No, 8301 CURRY PL does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 CURRY PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8301 CURRY PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 8301 CURRY PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 8301 CURRY PL does not have units with air conditioning.

