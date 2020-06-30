8301 CURRY PL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking

Plenty of room in this fabulous home. Located at the end of cul de sac. 3 BR and 2 FB on main level. Large kitchen with attached breakfast room (and bay window) New dishwasher, frig, lighting, flooring. Dining room sliding glass door to patio and wooded backyard. Great lower level, rec. rm., two offices/ studies with large windows. 3rd full bath. Big laundry room with storage. Driveway. So many ways to use the space: perfect for home office, workout or play space, live-in help, tranquility for research and writing. Backs to trees and woods.. Very close to UMD. Relax in the shaded backyard that backs to a forest. Neighborhood is tree. Purple line metro stop (under construction) nearby