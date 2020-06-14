175 Apartments for rent in Accokeek, MD with garage
Accokeek is home to the Robert Ware Strauss Ecosystem Farm. Maintained by the Accokeek Foundation, the farm was created in 1991. The learning farm is certified organic and solar-powered. It was designed to address soil issues for regeneration and usage of challenging lands.
Accokeek is an area of Prince George's County in Maryland. Though it is not incorporated, it has an approximate population of 10,500 residents. Though it is urbanized, Accokeek still maintains a large rural area, mixed with residential communities. Its population grew substantially after World War II. In 1942, a roadway now known as Indian Head Highway was constructed, helping to connect Accokeek with Washington, DC. If you are a federal worker, this roadway gives you a convenient route home after a hard day at work. See more
Accokeek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.