Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

175 Apartments for rent in Accokeek, MD with garage

Accokeek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st...

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3500 Floral Park Rd
3500 Floral Park Road, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1651 sqft
Please click here to apply Quaint home nestled away on 4.5 acres of land. PET friendly and up to 3 pets. Fenced dog run.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
15504 John Dailey Road
15504 John Dailey Road, Accokeek, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3500 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in Accokeek.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1114 ELLINGWOOD DRIVE
1114 Ellingwood Drive, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
816 sqft
Available August 1st!! Very well maintained split foyer in established neighborhood. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Separate utility room being used as exercise room also. Oversized 1 car garage holds full size truck and more.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
15602 BEALLE HILL ROAD
15602 Bealle Hill Road, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1872 sqft
Beautifully maintained home! This home boosts of 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a half bath on the main level! Florida room! Hardwood floors! Fireplace in family room! Upgraded gourmet kitchen! Separate dining room! Kitchen eating area! Spacious
Results within 1 mile of Accokeek

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2471 KENBROOK COURT
2471 Kenbrook Court, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,825
2548 sqft
Spectacular large Colonial offering 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Home offers a suite of must-have features. Upstairs offers 3 spacious bedrooms, generous master bedroom with master bath shower & soaking tub.
Results within 5 miles of Accokeek
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,648
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,342
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hybla Valley
159 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
St. Charles
22 Units Available
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,578
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plush homes feature high vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Close to Waldorf for easy commuting, the community has playgrounds and a children's pool as well.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE
3713 Washington Woods Drive, Mount Vernon, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3416 sqft
Amazing 3 level colonial in the Mt. Vernon area with 3 car garage, huge back yard, and inlaw suite. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwood floors throughout the main level.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3806 Tarrington Place
3806 Tarrington Place, Bensville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3000 sqft
This stately 2-level home is over 3000 square feet with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The upper-level has 3 bedrooms with plenty of closet and storage space.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
11682 DORAL COURT
11682 Doral Court, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2304 sqft
Beautiful colonial move in ready! Don't miss touring this amazing home that has been recently remolded, and yes a new roof. This home has gleaming hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
4704 Perch Pl
4704 Perch Place, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
LOCATION - CLOSE TO FT BELVOIR. PERFECT LOCATION BACK UPS TO PARK AND IN BACK OF NEIGHBORHOOD, HUGE DRIVEWAY WITH DOUBLE 2 CAR GARAGE.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3842 STONEYBROOK ROAD
3842 Stoneybrook Road, Bensville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2732 sqft
Enjoy the country setting! All brick house with spacious rooms. New refrigerator, stove and microwave. Family room has wood burning fireplace with insert. Upstairs bathroom has jetted soaking tub.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1922 MICHAEL ROAD
1922 Michael Road, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1403 sqft
MAJOR PRICE REDUCTION! Now is the time to strike! View the 3D Tour for this Detached Home for Rent - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 full bath rambler includes a spacious, open kitchen with dining room leading to the back patio.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2305 THORNKNOLL DRIVE
2305 Thornknoll Drive, Friendly, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
3526 sqft
Gourmet Kitchen w/granite countertop & island. Marble foyer. 2 Story Family Room & Foyer. Sun Room. Large 2- TieredDeck. Dlxe Master bath w/ Jacuzzi tub. Master Bdrm w/ sitting room, 2 walk-in closets & vaulted ceiling. 3 Car Garage. 4 Full Baths.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2554 BOLINBROOK COURT
2554 Bolinbrook Court, Bryans Road, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1800 sqft
MOVE IN READY!! Bright Beautiful 3/BD 2/FB/2/HB Renovated Town Home in really nice neighborhood!! Open Floor Plan. Nice Eat In Kit w/SS Appliances and Granite Counters. Sep LR w/gas Fireplace. Sep DR.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Hybla Valley
1 Unit Available
7553 GREY GOOSE WAY
7553 Grey Goose Way, Hybla Valley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1880 sqft
Gorgeous brick-front 3-level 3 bedrooms,3.5 baths, 2-car garage townhouse. Beautiful kitchen, Large dining/breakfast room, separate living/dining room. Huge living room with palladian windows and a door leading out to the deck overlooking trees.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Hybla Valley
1 Unit Available
1901 MASON HILL DRIVE
1901 Mason Hill Drive, Fort Hunt, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2382 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
5 BRs, 2 Full bath in Upper level, 1 BR with full bath in basement. Approximately 3,500 finished living area. Formal dining room; fireplace in family room.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
403 TAURUS DR
403 Taurus Drive, Fort Washington, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Split-level, huge back yard near the Marina, in Fort Washington /Tantallon South. Fnshd Basement,F/place, garage,huge shelved crawl space for storage. M/bdrm with F/bath in the quietest part of Fort Washington. Few miles from beltway or Nat.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3206 LUCILLE DRIVE
3206 Lucille Drive, Friendly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE- Move into this fully furnished 1 BEDROOM SHARED SPACE with all utilities included. Private Lock for bedroom, private bathroom, private refrigerator shared kitchen, street parking, and garage entrance.
Results within 10 miles of Accokeek
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
254 Units Available
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,768
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,911
1315 sqft
Cameron Square offers the latest features and amenities where you will able to experience type highest levels of quality and luxury.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Vickery
117 Units Available
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,810
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Fairlington - Shirlington
36 Units Available
Shirlington House
4201 31st St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,298
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,611
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
1014 sqft
Located in Shirlington, one of the first shopping centers in the country. Luxury community amenities include on-site convenience store, covered parking and fitness center. Units offer residents walk-in closets, ceiling fans and expansive windows.
Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
12 Units Available
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,564
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
1900 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with modern decor are within minutes of Old Town Alexandria. Residents can enjoy a game room, media room and a pool. The property offers fireplaces, and a garage and extra storage are available.
City Guide for Accokeek, MD

Accokeek is home to the Robert Ware Strauss Ecosystem Farm. Maintained by the Accokeek Foundation, the farm was created in 1991. The learning farm is certified organic and solar-powered. It was designed to address soil issues for regeneration and usage of challenging lands.

Accokeek is an area of Prince George's County in Maryland. Though it is not incorporated, it has an approximate population of 10,500 residents. Though it is urbanized, Accokeek still maintains a large rural area, mixed with residential communities. Its population grew substantially after World War II. In 1942, a roadway now known as Indian Head Highway was constructed, helping to connect Accokeek with Washington, DC. If you are a federal worker, this roadway gives you a convenient route home after a hard day at work. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Accokeek, MD

Accokeek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

