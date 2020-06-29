All apartments in Aberdeen
713 Edmund Street
713 Edmund Street

713 Edmund Street · No Longer Available
Location

713 Edmund Street, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
New Updated Price!! Large townhome with updates, and lawn care included! - Up for rent we have a large townhome in Aberdeen with some nice updates and lawn care included! Here are the features that make this house great:

1.) 3 Bedrooms with lots of closet storage and well kept carpet
2.) 1.5 Bathrooms (granite vanity tops)
3.) Large living area with laminate hardwood floors
4.) Nice tile hallway and granite kitchen countertops
5.) Washer and dryer included in unit
6.) Back yard is well kept with parking pad
7.) Central air conditioning and heat- no window units!
8.) Large side and front yard
9.) Close to rt 40, shopping and Aberdeen schools
10.) Lawn cutting included in rent price- a great value!

Come check out this large townhome before it's gone, won't last long! VOUCHERS ACCEPTED!

*NOTE* Shed in backyard is not included in the lease and not available for use by tenant.

more photos and applications are available online at mhpropertymgmt.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5495765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Edmund Street have any available units?
713 Edmund Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aberdeen, MD.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 Edmund Street have?
Some of 713 Edmund Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Edmund Street currently offering any rent specials?
713 Edmund Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Edmund Street pet-friendly?
No, 713 Edmund Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aberdeen.
Does 713 Edmund Street offer parking?
Yes, 713 Edmund Street offers parking.
Does 713 Edmund Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 713 Edmund Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Edmund Street have a pool?
No, 713 Edmund Street does not have a pool.
Does 713 Edmund Street have accessible units?
No, 713 Edmund Street does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Edmund Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 Edmund Street does not have units with dishwashers.

