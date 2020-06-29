713 Edmund Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

New Updated Price!! Large townhome with updates, and lawn care included! - Up for rent we have a large townhome in Aberdeen with some nice updates and lawn care included! Here are the features that make this house great:



1.) 3 Bedrooms with lots of closet storage and well kept carpet

2.) 1.5 Bathrooms (granite vanity tops)

3.) Large living area with laminate hardwood floors

4.) Nice tile hallway and granite kitchen countertops

5.) Washer and dryer included in unit

6.) Back yard is well kept with parking pad

7.) Central air conditioning and heat- no window units!

8.) Large side and front yard

9.) Close to rt 40, shopping and Aberdeen schools

10.) Lawn cutting included in rent price- a great value!



Come check out this large townhome before it's gone, won't last long! VOUCHERS ACCEPTED!



*NOTE* Shed in backyard is not included in the lease and not available for use by tenant.



more photos and applications are available online at mhpropertymgmt.com



No Pets Allowed



