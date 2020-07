Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom duplex in Aberdeen - Property offers a large Kitchen with all the appliances, new carpet throughout, full size washer and dryer in unit and a large backyard and much much more. Trash service is included in the rent. Close to APG, schools, shopping, restaurants, and more! Must see!!! Housing vouchers accepted.



(RLNE3948308)