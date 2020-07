Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Full Bathroom single family home with basement located in Aberdeen, MD - Property offers a very large eat in kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space, living room, 2 large bedrooms, new carpet throughout house, basement with plenty of storage space, laundry area with full size washer and dryer, large fenced in yard and much more. Must see! Sorry no smokers, no vouchers, pets accepted on a case by case basis.



(RLNE3198681)