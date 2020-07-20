All apartments in Aberdeen
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

159 Bannister Road

159 Bannister Ave · No Longer Available
Location

159 Bannister Ave, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Beautiful Updated little rancher with nice yard! - Up for rent we have a beautiful, update 2 bedroom rancher on a quiet street with a really nice yard! Here are the features that make this place great:

1.) 2 bedrooms
2.) 1 bonus room in attic (see pictures)
3.) 1 bathroom (granite counter tops, soaking tub)
4.) New kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel gas stove!
5.) Nice big back yard with fence, nice big shade tree
6.) New storage shed
7.) Private parking (driveway)
8.) Cable ready
9.) Front load washer and dryer included

Come check out this home before it's gone! It won't last long at all.

veiw more pictures and apply online at meserollmangement.com

(RLNE3435180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Bannister Road have any available units?
159 Bannister Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aberdeen, MD.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 159 Bannister Road have?
Some of 159 Bannister Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Bannister Road currently offering any rent specials?
159 Bannister Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Bannister Road pet-friendly?
No, 159 Bannister Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aberdeen.
Does 159 Bannister Road offer parking?
Yes, 159 Bannister Road offers parking.
Does 159 Bannister Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 159 Bannister Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Bannister Road have a pool?
No, 159 Bannister Road does not have a pool.
Does 159 Bannister Road have accessible units?
No, 159 Bannister Road does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Bannister Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 Bannister Road does not have units with dishwashers.
