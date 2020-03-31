All apartments in Aberdeen
Aberdeen, MD
12 S Rogers Street A Upstairs
12 S Rogers Street A Upstairs

12 South Rogers Street · No Longer Available
Location

12 South Rogers Street, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Historic property upstairs 3 BR Apartment Downtown Aberdeen - This 3 Bedroom, second-and-third-story apartment has a brand new kitchen installed.

Baseboard radiant heat. No built-in AC-- window air conditioners can be installed.

Tenants are responsible for separately metered Gas and Electric bill. Water is included in the rent.

The home was built before 1900, and it looks like an old home-- some plaster cracks, etc, but it's all freshly painted and wood floors. There is a tenant in the downstairs unit, so please plan to install rugs on the beautiful wall-to-wall wood floors to be courteous.

No smoking in the property.

(RLNE4790964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 S Rogers Street A Upstairs have any available units?
12 S Rogers Street A Upstairs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aberdeen, MD.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 S Rogers Street A Upstairs have?
Some of 12 S Rogers Street A Upstairs's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 S Rogers Street A Upstairs currently offering any rent specials?
12 S Rogers Street A Upstairs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 S Rogers Street A Upstairs pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 S Rogers Street A Upstairs is pet friendly.
Does 12 S Rogers Street A Upstairs offer parking?
No, 12 S Rogers Street A Upstairs does not offer parking.
Does 12 S Rogers Street A Upstairs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 S Rogers Street A Upstairs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 S Rogers Street A Upstairs have a pool?
No, 12 S Rogers Street A Upstairs does not have a pool.
Does 12 S Rogers Street A Upstairs have accessible units?
No, 12 S Rogers Street A Upstairs does not have accessible units.
Does 12 S Rogers Street A Upstairs have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 S Rogers Street A Upstairs does not have units with dishwashers.
