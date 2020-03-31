12 S Rogers Street A Upstairs

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Cute Historic property upstairs 3 BR Apartment Downtown Aberdeen - This 3 Bedroom, second-and-third-story apartment has a brand new kitchen installed.



Baseboard radiant heat. No built-in AC-- window air conditioners can be installed.



Tenants are responsible for separately metered Gas and Electric bill. Water is included in the rent.



The home was built before 1900, and it looks like an old home-- some plaster cracks, etc, but it's all freshly painted and wood floors. There is a tenant in the downstairs unit, so please plan to install rugs on the beautiful wall-to-wall wood floors to be courteous.



No smoking in the property.



(RLNE4790964)