Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 PM

19 Apartments for rent in Cumberland Hill, RI with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cumberland Hill renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
16 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,427
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,434
1311 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Cumberland Hill
20 Units Available
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Results within 10 miles of Cumberland Hill
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown Providence
56 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Downtown Providence
27 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,790
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
9 Units Available
The Residences at Slatersville Mill
10 Railroad St, Woonsocket, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a former mill close to the Slatersville Reservoirs. Award-winning community of loft apartments with soaring ceilings, exposed brick walls and oversized windows. Property offers a sculpture garden and walking trails along Branch River.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
North Bellingham
10 Units Available
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,614
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1096 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Providence
20 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,670
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,741
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Wadsworth
29 Units Available
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,589
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1007 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Watchemocket
9 Units Available
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Hope
1 Unit Available
18 eighth street 401
18 8th Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
650 sqft
Luxury 2 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 300693 New development with a total of 18 luxury units. Offers contemporary, European kitchens, hardwood floors, central HVAC, Stainless steel appliances, laundry in building.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Central Falls
1 Unit Available
555 Roosevelt Ave
555 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 stylish loft in renovated mill complex - Property Id: 217393 Located in the M-residential complex in Central Falls we have a newly available one bedroom one bath loft apartment.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2 Gatehouse Ln 232
2 Gatehouse Lane, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
944 sqft
Unit 232 Available 07/15/20 232 Gatehouse Lane - Property Id: 280800 This apartment is income restricted and part of an affordable program. If there is 1 occupant, the minimum household income is $46,410 and maximum is $53,760.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper South Providence
1 Unit Available
40 Point St Unit 14
40 Point Street, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,600
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE! UNDERGRADS ACCEPTED! PARKING: $220/MONTH UTILITIES: INCLUDED!! (Tenant pays electricity) PET FEE: $35/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER Apartment Features Dishwasher Ice Maker Stainless Steel Appliances Island Kitchen Eat-in

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Providence
1 Unit Available
1 Park Row W Unit 23
1 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,750
1 Bedroom
Ask
NO BROKER FEE! PARKING: $135/MONTH UTILITIES: $125 - $200/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Building Amenities Fitness room with TV-mounted cardio equipment, weights, and punching bag Yoga/spin room with Fitness On Demand Community room

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Providence
1 Unit Available
100 Exchange St 1402
100 Exchange St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo overlooking Downtown Providence - Property Id: 278799 We currently have a lovely two bedroom condo over looking Downtown Providence.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Downtown Franklin
1 Unit Available
Franklin Landings
301 Union Street, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
685 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Franklin. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, laundry in building, pool and spa, fitness center, and off street parking. Utilities included: heat and water. Is pet friendly.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
2 Clarendon Cmn
2 Clarendon Common, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2315 sqft
Townhouse Unit in Desirable Forge Hill Complex. Open Floor Plan. Updated Kitchen has Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, and Added Walk in Pantry With Lots of Cabinet and Counter Space. Hardwoods and Tile Thru Main Level.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Downtown Providence
1 Unit Available
1 W Exchange Street
1 Exchange Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$3,450
865 sqft
FIRST CLASS SOPHISTICATED CITY LIVING IN THE RESIDENCE'S HIGH-RISE LUXURY CONDO'S. FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL (three months minimum) (Also offered unfurnished at $3250) The most sought after building in Providence for luxury and security.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Smith Hill
1 Unit Available
903 Providence Pl
903 Providence Place, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1088 sqft
Downtown luxury living with utilities included. 2 bedroom first floor condo with street access. Water, gas, electricity included. Sorry, no pets.
City Guide for Cumberland Hill, RI

Cumberland Hill, Rhode Island, has many stories to tell. One of the most amusing is about the day that two men from Boston came to fight a duel. The whole affair resulted in one injured knee before the combatants returned to the city. The offending bullet was found and carried to Cumberland Hill and preserved as a relic of the past and the days of chivalry.

Tall tales aside, Cumberland, R.I., has earned its place in history as the home to the chain of convenience stores known as Cumberland Farms. The chain, found throughout New England, was started by local dairy farmers around 1939. Cumberland also has a Hollywood connection with actor Richard Jenkins ("Six Feet Under") living in Cumberland. The director brother duo, the Farrelly Brothers ("There's Something About Mary") also grew up in Cumberland.

Cumberland Hill is situated in the northwestern part of the town of Cumberland. Cumberland has a long history centered on farming and the Blackstone River. It sits just across the river from the city of Woonsocket, an important mill center during the New England textile days. During the American Revolution, the city was a major producer of cannon balls for the army. Today Cumberland thrives on local industry as well as the business centers in and around Providence, which is only 20 minutes down the road. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Cumberland Hill, RI

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cumberland Hill renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

