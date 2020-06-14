19 Apartments for rent in Cumberland Hill, RI with gym
Cumberland Hill, Rhode Island, has many stories to tell. One of the most amusing is about the day that two men from Boston came to fight a duel. The whole affair resulted in one injured knee before the combatants returned to the city. The offending bullet was found and carried to Cumberland Hill and preserved as a relic of the past and the days of chivalry.
Tall tales aside, Cumberland, R.I., has earned its place in history as the home to the chain of convenience stores known as Cumberland Farms. The chain, found throughout New England, was started by local dairy farmers around 1939. Cumberland also has a Hollywood connection with actor Richard Jenkins ("Six Feet Under") living in Cumberland. The director brother duo, the Farrelly Brothers ("There's Something About Mary") also grew up in Cumberland.
Cumberland Hill is situated in the northwestern part of the town of Cumberland. Cumberland has a long history centered on farming and the Blackstone River. It sits just across the river from the city of Woonsocket, an important mill center during the New England textile days. During the American Revolution, the city was a major producer of cannon balls for the army. Today Cumberland thrives on local industry as well as the business centers in and around Providence, which is only 20 minutes down the road. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cumberland Hill renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.