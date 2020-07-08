All apartments in Worcester County
Worcester County, MA
2 E Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

2 E Ave.

2 East Avenue · (617) 448-7552
Location

2 East Avenue, Worcester County, MA 01562

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
NEW!! Attractive, garden-style, brick apartment building is located in Winchester Center, very close to the Commuter Rail.(2 minute walk) Cozy studio available for a NOVEMBER 1ST MOVE IN. The building has tandem parking available for rent and laundry facilities in the lower level. Cats and most dogs considered.(ONE PET PER UNIT) Winchester is a quaint little town just 8 miles north of Boston. The town offers a traditional New England feel with its charming downtown center with brick sidewalks and lanterns. This unit in located on the 3rd floor......see photos from identical unit with same layout. One month broker fee. ****Deb_Tyner//Citilink_Apts_Rentals**781-436-2484**CITILINKAPTS@GMAIL.COM**** CITILINK APARTMENT RENTALS serves the greater BOSTON AREA and includes the following neighborhoods: Allston Andover Arlington Back Bay Belmont Boston Brighton Brookline Cambridge Charlestown Cleveland Circle Coolidge Corner Dedham Fens Fenway Kenmore Lexington Longwood Medical Area Malden Mass Ave Medford Mission Hill North Andover North End Packard's Corner Reading Somerville South End Waltham Washington Square Watertown Winchester Woburn. We can also assist you in finding off-campus housing near area schools including Berklee Boston College Boston Medical Center Boston University Emerson College Emmanuel Harvard Longwood Medical Area Medical Harvard University Merrimack College Northeastern Massachusetts College of Art Massachusetts College of Pharmacy MIT Simmons Tufts Wentworth & Wheelock. The information in this listing was gathered from third party sources including the owner and public records. Comparable/sample photos may have been employed in the preparation of this advertisement. Listings are subject to errors and omissions. Please note: The rental market in Greater Boston moves rapidly, and any apartment may no longer be on the market by the time you contact us. CITILINK disclaims any and all representations or warranties as to the accuracy of this information.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 E Ave. have any available units?
2 E Ave. has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2 E Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2 E Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 E Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2 E Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worcester County.
Does 2 E Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2 E Ave. offers parking.
Does 2 E Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 E Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 E Ave. have a pool?
No, 2 E Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2 E Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2 E Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2 E Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 E Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 E Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 E Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
