NEW!! Attractive, garden-style, brick apartment building is located in Winchester Center, very close to the Commuter Rail.(2 minute walk) Cozy studio available for a NOVEMBER 1ST MOVE IN. The building has tandem parking available for rent and laundry facilities in the lower level. Cats and most dogs considered.(ONE PET PER UNIT) Winchester is a quaint little town just 8 miles north of Boston. The town offers a traditional New England feel with its charming downtown center with brick sidewalks and lanterns. This unit in located on the 3rd floor......see photos from identical unit with same layout. One month broker fee.



Terms: One year lease