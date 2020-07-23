Apartment List
/
MA
/
winchester
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:38 AM

298 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Winchester, MA

2 bedroom apartments in Winchester are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Winchester Town Center
293 Cross St
293 Cross Street, Winchester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1452 sqft
Gorgeous 2 BR / 2BTH condominium in highly sought after town of Winchester. Enjoy a spacious floorplan including charming eat in kitchen and 2 generous sized bedrooms with a master suite. Features hardwood floors in living and tiles in bath areas.

1 of 9

Last updated July 18 at 01:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Winchester Town Center
35 Vine Street
35 Vine Street, Winchester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 35 Vine Street in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Winchester
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,811
1204 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:01 AM
17 Units Available
Downtown Methuen
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
3100 sqft
A tranquil, suburban feel in the heart of the city. Homes include modern kitchens with dining areas, tiled bathrooms and wall-to-wall carpeting. On-site parking and laundry facility. Emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
17 Units Available
Brattle
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
3100 sqft
Wrapped in pristine wooded grounds and yet mere minutes from Massachusetts Avenue and downtown Arlington, the residences at Brattle Drive offer the perfect blend of suburban tranquility and downtown convenience.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
3 Units Available
Pawtucketville
Brookside
5-12 Totman Street, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
772 sqft
Homes with eat-in kitchens, ample storage room and spacious floor plans. Residents enjoy access to outdoor swimming pools, a tennis court and a playground. Less than half an hour from Boston University.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Woburn
2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002
2 Inwood Dr, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1430 sqft
**JUST REDUCED** NEW CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX - DEERPOINT AT INWOOD CONDOMINIUMS, WOBURN - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, dining room, living room, patio, granite counters, stainless appliances, laundry in unit, 1 underground parking space, 1 outside parking

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
West Medford
24 Century Street
24 Century Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
**SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 LEASE START** West Medford! Prime location, just a short distance to MBTA Commuter Rail, Playstead Park and the wonderful shops/restaurants in West Medford square. Classic first floor unit of a two-family home.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Arlington Heights
6 Colonial Village Dr.
6 Colonial Village Drive, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
650 sqft
Beautiful, fully furnished apartment, modern fixtures in bathroom, tile work, renovated eat-in kitchen, washer and dryer in building, heat and hot water included, 1-2 off-street parking included, courtyard with in ground Pool Terms: One year lease

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Brattle
1140 Massachusetts
1140 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1150 sqft
Gorgeous & all new renovation! Welcome home to this spacious second floor unit in a multi-family home.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Arlington Heights
23 Bow St.
23 Bow Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
Contact EDGE for more information on this listing, and hundreds of our other listings! See why more people are choosing the highest and most-reviewed real estate firm in Massachusetts. One-month brokerage fee applies.
Results within 5 miles of Winchester
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
30 Units Available
Wellington
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,766
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
18 Units Available
Wellington
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,991
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
14 Units Available
Wellington
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,076
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 23 at 06:18 AM
$
16 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1179 sqft
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:16 AM
12 Units Available
Wellington
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:11 AM
29 Units Available
North Cambridge
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,171
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 23 at 06:09 AM
$
51 Units Available
East Watertown
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1082 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:08 AM
2 Units Available
Medford Street - The Neck
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,097
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
54 Units Available
North Woburn
Emery Flats
200 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1119 sqft
Home isn't just where you sleep. It's where you unwind. It's where you have fun. It's where you are free to be yourself. And it's where you become part of a community. That's where Emery Flats comes in. Emery Flats was built with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
30 Units Available
Woods Corner
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1269 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
22 Units Available
East Watertown
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1264 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
25 Units Available
Wellington
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
1199 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
51 Units Available
Wellington
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,612
1132 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
City Guide for Winchester, MA

Initially known as Waterfield because of the presence of several ponds in the area, Winchester was incorporated as a town in April of 1850. Winchester has several natural bodies of water within the city limits, which include the Mystic Lakes, Winter Pond, the Aberjona River, and Wedge Pond. The large number of bodies of water in Winchester gives all of its neighborhoods access to serene natural views and fresh air.

If you are interested in living close to Boston but want the advantages of living in a bedroom community surrounded by gorgeous trees and ponds, then Winchester is the town for you. Located just eight miles from downtown Boston, the city of Winchester has quick and easy access to everything Boston has to offer, without the densely-packed neighborhoods.

Having trouble with Craigslist Winchester? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Winchester, MA

2 bedroom apartments in Winchester are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Winchester near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Winchester that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

Similar Pages

Winchester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinchester Dog Friendly Apartments
Winchester Pet Friendly Apartments
Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MAHingham, MAFoxborough, MAAmesbury Town, MAWestborough, MAAbington, MACumberland Hill, RI
Northborough, MASharon, MALondonderry, NHHull, MAMarshfield, MABridgewater, MAWest Concord, MAWalpole, MALittleton Common, MAHopkinton, MABellingham, MAEast Merrimack, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music