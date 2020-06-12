/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
120 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Wilmington, MA
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
8 Units Available
METRO @ Wilmington Station
10 Burlington Ave, Wilmington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1160 sqft
A convenient Metro-Link connection makes it easier to access Boston's North Station. Take advantage of in-unit laundry and the ample storage made possible by large walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
1069 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
North Wilmington
8 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr, Wilmington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1358 sqft
Stylish homes with gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and private patios. Online portal for quick payments. Ample community amenities, including a playground, pool and courtyard. Easy access to I-93.
Last updated August 20 at 01:00am
7 Units Available
Edgewood Apartments
100 Lowell Rd, Wilmington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1169 sqft
Near I-95 and I-495 for easy access to Boston and Logan Airport. Carpeted, air-conditioned units with well-equipped kitchens and oversized bedrooms. Pet-friendly community with clubhouse, resident BBQ facilities and a 24-hour gym.
Results within 1 mile of Wilmington
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
Burlington Town Center
11 Units Available
Kimball Towers at Burlington
8 Kimball Ct, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1091 sqft
Ideally situated just 15 miles from downtown Boston. Floor plans feature gas fireplaces, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. Select homes boast spectacular panoramic views. Leisure amenities include a resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Woburn
20 Units Available
Kimball Court
7 Kimball Ct, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,277
664 sqft
Countryside apartments in a relaxed and welcoming Woburn community. Set in 55 acres of woodlands with a seasonal pool, tennis court and fitness center. Close to I-95 and 14 miles from Boston.
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
37 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1317 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Burlington Town Center
11 Units Available
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1010 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Woburn
55 Units Available
Emery Flats
200 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1119 sqft
Home isn't just where you sleep. It's where you unwind. It's where you have fun. It's where you are free to be yourself. And it's where you become part of a community. That's where Emery Flats comes in. Emery Flats was built with you in mind.
Results within 5 miles of Wilmington
Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
7 Units Available
Residences at Tewksbury Commons
7 Archstone Ave, Pinehurst, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1055 sqft
Ample storage opportunities await in spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. Keep active in the fitness center or yoga studio. Several shops and restaurants are located along nearby Main Street.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
5 Units Available
Heritage at Bedford Springs
100 Thompson Farm, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
1200 sqft
In-unit laundry offers the ultimate in convenience. Hang out in the clubhouse with friends. The Middlesex Turnpike makes it easy to get to a variety of restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Commons at Boston Road
499 Boston Rd, Pinehurst, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
1155 sqft
New apartment homes with extra storage and high ceilings. Residents get access to a media room, clubhouse, and picnic area. Near Ralph Hill Conservation Area. Easy access to I-95 and Route 3 for convenient transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
8 Units Available
Village at Taylor Pond
59 Middlesex Tpke, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,483
1114 sqft
Located near wooded nature trail with outdoor fitness equipment. Pet-friendly. 24-hour fitness center with yoga room. Large spa deck and sparkling swimming pool with ample seating.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Colonial Heights
8 Units Available
River Pointe at Den Rock Apartments
333 Winthrop Ave, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
1087 sqft
Cozy apartments surrounded by 120 acres of woodland and close to hotspots such as North Andover Mall and Edward A. LeLacheur Park. Fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool with sundeck located on the premises.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Woods Corner
23 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1269 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
26 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates North Andover
50 Royal Crest Dr, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1025 sqft
Modern homes that feature a breakfast bar, oak cabinets and walk-in closets. Community features include a putting green and tennis court. Close to the Salem Turnpike. A stone's throw from Merrimack College.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Wynnmere
9 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Ridge
2 Littles Brook Ct, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1300 sqft
With a prime location only 30 minutes from Boston, this pet-friendly community offers valet service, onsite gym and garage parking. Units include fireplaces, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
15 Units Available
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1148 sqft
Located in Lowell, close to the water and I-495. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Resort-style features, including outdoor fireplace, pool, clubhouse, and grilling area.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Burlington Town Center
7 Units Available
Eaves Burlington
1 Farms Dr, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1120 sqft
Only minutes from I-95, this community boasts an impressive location and easy access to Boston. There's an on-site gym, tennis court and pool to enjoy. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Walnut Hill
12 Units Available
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
The Slate at Andover
50 Woodview Way, Andover, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1211 sqft
At The Slate, we celebrate a unique balance of modern industrial design and New England charm. Views of rolling green hills entice you to enjoy our outdoor amenities while desirable interior features beckon you to the comforts of home.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
11 Units Available
Reading Commons
7 Archstone Cir, Reading, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1299 sqft
Located within minutes of downtown Boston and offering easing access to both I-95 and I-93. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Luxury apartments offer a pool, a clubhouse and are pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
13 Units Available
Balsam Place
100 Balsam Place, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1216 sqft
Walk to area shopping and dining. An upscale community with an internet cafe, dog park, fitness center and pool with a grilling station. LED lighting, granite countertops and hardwood-style flooring throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
19 Units Available
Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St, Andover, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1097 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Green in Andover. View photos, descriptions and more!
