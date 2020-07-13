258 Apartments for rent in Weymouth Town, MA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
South Weymouth
Weymouth Commons
80 Donald St, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,487
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
859 sqft
These five properties have options ranging from studio apartments to 4-bedroom units. Locations in beautiful Weymouth provide easy access to Great Esker Park, Web Memorial and Grape Island.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
19 Units Available
South Weymouth
Avana Weymouth
190 Mediterranean Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,529
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,163
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments available in Weymouth Town with easy access to downtown Boston. On-site amenities include a heated, indoor pool, tennis court, sauna and gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private patios, fireplaces and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
28 Units Available
East Weymouth
Queen Anne's Gate
100 Queen Anne Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,535
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
972 sqft
Just south of Boston, this apartment community features two pools, a gym and playgrounds. Homes boast exposed brick walls, plenty of closet space and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
South Weymouth
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,779
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,952
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Weymouth Landing
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,036
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,282
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
South Weymouth
The Commons at Southfield Highlands
200 Trotter Rd, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,572
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,039
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,312
1147 sqft
Large eco-friendly apartments in the Southfield Highlands neighborhood of Weymouth Town, shouting distance from the ocean. Units have custom closet organizers, extra storage and private washers and dryers. Cafe, club room and game room.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
5 Units Available
Avalon Cohasset
155 King St, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1043 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,512
1383 sqft
This woodland community has been recently redesigned to include patios, granite worktops, walk-in closets, and more. Enjoy the ocean views from and around the complex, which features a clubhouse, pool, gym, and business center.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
North Weymouth
580 Bridge Street 34
580 Bridge Street, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
Unit 34 Available 07/13/20 Affordable 1 Bed with Heat, HW and Ckg.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
South Weymouth
30 Patriot Pkwy Unit 27
30 Patriot Pkwy, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! PARKING: 1 Space FREE, 2nd Space $15/Month, Covered Parking $85/Month UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $30/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Building Amenities Fitness room with

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
South Weymouth
Weymouth Commons/Commons East
80 Donald Street, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,525
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Contact Erik to schedule your tour today. This Studio 1 bathroom apartment is available now. This price is for a 15-month lease only. 12-month lease is more expensive. Heat and hot water included.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Weymouth
120 Burkhall St Unit 211
120 Burkhall Street, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $35/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Apartment Features Spacious floorplans with lots of natural light Vinyl plank flooring in living and dining

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Weymouth Landing
106 Broad Street - 41
106 Broad Street, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
650 sqft
Quiet & cozy 1 bedroom apartment with carpet, large walk in closet in bedroom, 1 full bathroom, slider door with balcony off bedroom. Elevator & Laundry located in the building. 29 Unit Building. All large 1 bedrooms with walk in closets.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
East Weymouth
966 Washington St
966 Washington Street, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1536 sqft
WELCOME to this fabulous, 15yr. young, and spacious WEYMOUTH half-duplex/condo. Featuring the best of convenience and functionality all in a super convenient location - walking distance to market, restaurants, water, bus and quick drive to highway.
Results within 1 mile of Weymouth Town
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
44 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1601 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Residences at the Hingham Shipyard
319 Lincoln Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a selection of comfortable floor plans, these units are equipped with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood-look flooring, upgraded appliances and finishes, and an on-site fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
Avalon at the Hingham Shipyard
152 Shipyard Dr, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,089
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,923
1368 sqft
Beautiful location on Boston Harbor in South Shore close to the Greenbush Commuter Rail and Ferry. Gourmet kitchens, private patios and full size w/d in units. Heated outdoor pool, fantastic fitness center and BBQ/grill areas.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
11 Units Available
South Braintree
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1245 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Houghes Neck
226 Rock Island Rd
226 Rock Island Road, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2000 sqft
226 Rock Island Rd Available 09/01/20 Quincy, MA 2000sf Direct Ocean Front, Furnished 3/2 $3375 plus utilities - Experience New England, especially Boston, Cape Cod and the City of Presidents from 226 Rock Island Road, Quincy, Massachusetts.

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Weymouth Landing
Landing 53
25 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1054 sqft
_____FEATURED AMENITIES_________ Outdoor Pool Keyless Entry State-of-the-art Gym Virtual Group Fitness Resident Lounge Pet Friendly Rooftop Deck and Lounge Retail shops on the 1st floor Full size washer/dryer in each unit 11 units with a balcony

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Quincy Point
35 Desmoines Rd
35 Des Moines Road, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
9999 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath updated unit - gorgeous kitchen and baths. Laundry IN-UNIT. 2 assigned parking. PLUS guest parking. Baths come equipped with bluetooth speaker. New laminate flooring. Landlord will let tenant paint walls of bedrooms and living area.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Weymouth Landing
30 Commercial St Unit 219
30 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! PARKING: $75/MONTH (Limit 1 space) UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $50/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Apartment Features Custom cabinets Stainless appliances Granite

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Braintree
191 Commercial Street Unit 103
191 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
790 sqft
191 Commercial Street Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 Condo with parking and close to T! - Just outside of Boston-recently renovated, first floor spacious condominium. The unit is close to public transportation, but also has two parking spots.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Quincy Point
116 East Howard St.
116 East Howard Street, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,755
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unique Features 3 Season Courtyard w/Fire Pits Bike Storage Clubroom with Billiard Table Dog Park. Networking Coffee Lounge Other Personal Storage Spaces Pet Policy Dogs and Cats Allowed: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
East Braintree
39 Liberty Street
39 Liberty Street, Braintree Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
9999 sqft
Braintree 3 bedroom in well-maintained two-family available now! Unit boasts beautiful hardwood floors, fully applianced eat-in-kitchen, private deck, walk-in closets, laundry hook ups, off-street deeded parking, & shared yard. Oil heat.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Weymouth Town, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Weymouth Town apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

