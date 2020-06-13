/
accessible apartments
11 Accessible Apartments for rent in Westborough, MA
21 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
Studio
$1,475
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
1 Unit Available
25 West Main Street - 202
25 West Main Street, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
997 sqft
Great unit. 2BR/2BA. Plank flooring throughout open living space. Cherry wood cabinets w/granite countertops, SS appliances, walking distance to Bay State Commons. Elevator building. Laundry on site. This is a handicap equipped apartment.
18 Units Available
Shrewsbury Commons
51 Commons Dr, Northborough, MA
Studio
$1,318
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,336
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
890 sqft
A sprawling community set on 40 acres of countryside with easy access to Routes 9 and 20. Lighted tennis courts, library and two beautiful swimming pools. Full, modern kitchens with updates and private patio/balcony.
14 Units Available
Stone Gate
65 Silver Leaf Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-95. A resort-like community with a pool, playground, hot tub and gym. Dog park available. Interiors feature a fireplace, lots of storage and updated appliances.
14 Units Available
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,748
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1182 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
23 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1319 sqft
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.
12 Units Available
J Highlands at Hudson
307 Central St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
J Highlands At Hudson brings inspired living to Hudson, Massachusetts.
67 Units Available
The Rockwell
12 Tyler Road, Worcester County, MA
Studio
$1,955
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Rockwell, a new apartment community in Berlin, MA that embraces the outdoors with enthusiasm.
8 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,944
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1120 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
Marlborough Junction
Contact for Availability
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,300
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stylish loft apartments with an easy commute to the major employers in Marlborough. The latest in luxury and modernity. Updated units in a historic industrial building.
Shrewsbury Street
1 Unit Available
50 ADAMS STREET - 209
50 Adams Street, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1044 sqft
video link https://youtu.be/0N8AAbq-WrE
