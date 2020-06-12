/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:25 PM
15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westborough, MA
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Windsor Ridge at Westborough
1 Windsor Ridge Dr, Westborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,605
1215 sqft
These recently renovated townhomes offer lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and white countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, and a lighted tennis court.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
$
21 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1500 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
Results within 5 miles of Westborough
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
19 Units Available
The Commons At Haynes Farm
100 Arbor Dr, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1160 sqft
One- to three-bedroom floor plans with vaulted ceilings and in-home laundry. Plus, some utilities are included. 24-hour gym, pool, and indoor basketball court. Excellent location, minutes from I-495, I-90, Route 9, and public transit.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
58 School Street
58 School Street, Worcester County, MA
58 School Street Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous Single-Family Home in Desirable Shrewsbury!!!! - CHECK OUT A VIRTUAL TOUR OF THIS PROPERTY HERE: https://my.matterport.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
27 Stoney Hill Rd
27 Stoney Hill Road, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Impeccably maintained home at Hill Farms Estates.
1 of 20
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
230 South Street
230 South Street, Northborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1696 sqft
4 Bedroom Single Family Home with 2 car garage - Four bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial with a 2 car garage and partially finished basement.
Results within 10 miles of Westborough
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
17 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1315 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1319 sqft
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
27 Miles Standish
27 Miles Standish Drive, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1959 sqft
Searching for a great place to rent/live? Fully renovated & tastefully appointed spacious split offers open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Marlborough
1 Unit Available
207 Lincoln St 1
207 Lincoln St, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lincoln St Marlb - Property Id: 274051 Spacious 3-bedroom, 1st floor apartment near shops in Marlborough, nicely painted and renovated. Two off-street parking in the back of the building. Available immediately.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Minuteman Way
11 Minuteman Way, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1360 sqft
11 Minuteman Way Available 08/01/20 NEWLY RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN SHREWSBURY!!! - Check out a 3D Tour of this home here! https://my.matterport.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Downtown Marlborough
1 Unit Available
68 Elm St Apt F
68 Elm Street, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown Marlborough, Rt 495 and near many high tech and pharmaceutical companies.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
French Hill
1 Unit Available
16 Versailles
16 Versailles Street, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1175 sqft
Very nice totally renovated 3 bedroom apartment in a nice 2 family home. Eat-in kitchen has all new applicances with laundry hooks behind closet doors right off the kitchen. Three nice size bedrooms with carpeting.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
210 S. Quinsigamond Ave
210 South Quinsigamond Avenue, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2200 sqft
Newly painted top to bottom! Welcome home to beautiful Shrewsbury on Lake Quinsigamond. Hardwood floors, gas fireplace, central air, walk out finished lover level with full bathroom and outdoor patio area.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
14 Nazneen Cir
14 Nazneen Circle, Middlesex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2506 sqft
A large 3 bed, 2.5 bath house in a .4 acre lot available for rent in a cul-de-sac. It is a very safe community with just 44 units in the cul-de-sac. The town has one of the best school districts in MA.
Similar Pages
Westborough 1 BedroomsWestborough 2 BedroomsWestborough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestborough 3 BedroomsWestborough Accessible Apartments
Westborough Apartments with BalconyWestborough Apartments with GarageWestborough Apartments with GymWestborough Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWestborough Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAAbington, MACumberland Hill, RINorthborough, MASharon, MALondonderry, NHHull, MA