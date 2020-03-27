All apartments in Wellesley
Find more places like 7 Abbott Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wellesley, MA
/
7 Abbott Street
Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:38 AM

7 Abbott Street

7 Abbott Street · (781) 724-6827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wellesley
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7 Abbott Street, Wellesley, MA 02482

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
New kitchen, granite counters, stainless appliances, and butler pantry with built in china cabinets. Living room with working fireplace and enclosed three season porch. Hardwood floor throughout the unit. New bathrooms include shower, vanities. Lots of closet space throughout this unit. Coin-op laundry on site. Off street parking. CLOSE TO COMMUTER RAIL! Located in the heart of Wellesley Square, shopping, restaurants, town hall and Morton Park. NO SUB-LEASING, NO PETS OR NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Abbott Street have any available units?
7 Abbott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wellesley, MA.
What amenities does 7 Abbott Street have?
Some of 7 Abbott Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Abbott Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 Abbott Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Abbott Street pet-friendly?
No, 7 Abbott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellesley.
Does 7 Abbott Street offer parking?
Yes, 7 Abbott Street does offer parking.
Does 7 Abbott Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Abbott Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Abbott Street have a pool?
No, 7 Abbott Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 Abbott Street have accessible units?
No, 7 Abbott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Abbott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Abbott Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Abbott Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Abbott Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7 Abbott Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wellesley 2 BedroomsWellesley 3 Bedrooms
Wellesley Apartments with GymWellesley Dog Friendly Apartments
Wellesley Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA
Taunton, MAWebster, MAAttleboro, MADerry, NHNew Bedford, MAExeter, NHMilford, MACentral Falls, RIPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Babson CollegeMassachusetts Bay Community College
Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity