7 Abbott Street

New kitchen, granite counters, stainless appliances, and butler pantry with built in china cabinets. Living room with working fireplace and enclosed three season porch. Hardwood floor throughout the unit. New bathrooms include shower, vanities. Lots of closet space throughout this unit. Coin-op laundry on site. Off street parking. CLOSE TO COMMUTER RAIL! Located in the heart of Wellesley Square, shopping, restaurants, town hall and Morton Park. NO SUB-LEASING, NO PETS OR NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND.