Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Come check this newly remodeled apt. Brand new from top to bottom, including all new floors, paint, kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities. We even provide you brand new appliances. Large eat-in kitchen. Laundry on site. Off street parking. Close to all amenities: highway, grocery store, restaurant and library etc. Sprinkler system on site as well.



Tenants are responsible for their own water bill. If you have any questions or would like to set up a tour, please dont hesitate to reach out.