Neighborhood Guide: Waltham

Check out the top neighborhoods in Waltham for renting an apartment: South Side, North Waltham, Piety Corner and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:45 PM
  1. 1. South Side
    Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
    $
    12 Units Available
    South Side
    Longview Place
    70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
    1 Bedroom
    $2,155
    870 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,620
    1216 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $3,340
    1517 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
    $
    8 Units Available
    South Side
    Cronin's Landing
    25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
    1 Bedroom
    $2,290
    839 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $3,125
    1223 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
  2. 2. North Waltham
    Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
    29 Units Available
    North Waltham
    Avalon at Lexington Hills
    1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
    1 Bedroom
    $2,213
    996 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,615
    1437 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $3,352
    1475 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
    10 Units Available
    North Waltham
    The Ridge
    55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
    1 Bedroom
    $2,109
    820 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,839
    1166 sqft
  3. 3. Piety Corner
    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    39 Units Available
    Piety Corner
    Windsor Village at Waltham
    976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
    1 Bedroom
    $2,015
    911 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,405
    1030 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,780
    1350 sqft

    Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
    1 Unit Available
    Piety Corner
    101 Lincoln St.
    101 Lincoln Street, Waltham, MA
    1 Bedroom
    $2,150
    885 sqft
  4. 4. Chemistry
    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    41 Units Available
    Chemistry
    The Edison on the Charles
    20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
    1 Bedroom
    $2,455
    838 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $3,260
    1115 sqft

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    Chemistry
    21 Cooper St
    21 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
    2 Bedrooms
    $3,260
    1080 sqft
