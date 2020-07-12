Neighborhood Guide: Waltham
Check out the top neighborhoods in Waltham for renting an apartment: South Side, North Waltham, Piety Corner and more
- 1. South SideSee all 330 apartments in South SideVerified
1 of 35Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm$12 Units AvailableSouth SideLongview Place70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA1 Bedroom$2,155870 sqft2 Bedrooms$2,6201216 sqft3 Bedrooms$3,3401517 sqftVerified
1 of 38Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm$8 Units AvailableSouth SideCronin's Landing25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA1 Bedroom$2,290839 sqft2 Bedrooms$3,1251223 sqft3 BedroomsAsk
- 2. North WalthamSee all 597 apartments in North WalthamVerified
1 of 38Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm29 Units AvailableNorth WalthamAvalon at Lexington Hills1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA1 Bedroom$2,213996 sqft2 Bedrooms$2,6151437 sqft3 Bedrooms$3,3521475 sqftVerified
1 of 18Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm10 Units AvailableNorth WalthamThe Ridge55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA1 Bedroom$2,109820 sqft2 Bedrooms$2,8391166 sqft
- 3. Piety CornerSee all 257 apartments in Piety CornerVerified
1 of 37Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm39 Units AvailablePiety CornerWindsor Village at Waltham976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA1 Bedroom$2,015911 sqft2 Bedrooms$2,4051030 sqft3 Bedrooms$2,7801350 sqft
1 of 9Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm1 Unit AvailablePiety Corner101 Lincoln St.101 Lincoln Street, Waltham, MA1 Bedroom$2,150885 sqft
- 4. ChemistrySee all 235 apartments in ChemistryVerified
1 of 66Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm41 Units AvailableChemistryThe Edison on the Charles20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA1 Bedroom$2,455838 sqft2 Bedrooms$3,2601115 sqft
1 of 21Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailableChemistry21 Cooper St21 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA2 Bedrooms$3,2601080 sqft
