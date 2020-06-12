/
3 bedroom apartments
21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Springfield, MA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Springfield
1 Unit Available
47 Notre Dame St Unit 2
47 Notre Dame Street, Springfield, MA
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the second and third floor in a two-family house located between Jackson Square and Stony Brook orange line train station in Roxbury.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Indian Orchard
1 Unit Available
315 Main Street 2
315 Main Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 Spacious, quiet / PLEASE COMPLETE PRESCREEN - Property Id: 80461 2nd floor apartment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Hill
1 Unit Available
40 Norfolk St
40 Norfolk Street, Springfield, MA
*****Rent to own***** our newly renovated multifamily home (up/down duplex).
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sixteen Acres
1 Unit Available
57 Brewster St
57 Brewster Street, Springfield, MA
57 Brewster St Available 08/01/20 4 Bed House For Rent - Sixteen Acres - Available August 1st 2020! 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom Cape in Sixteen Acres. Right down the street from bustling Sixteen Acres Plaza.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Six Corners
1 Unit Available
400 Maple St
400 Maple Street, Springfield, MA
Historic French Mansion on Maple Hill - Absolute breathtaking historic mansion with over 6000 square feet! 14 rooms, 6 baths and separate Butler and Maid quarters. Set on a 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Forest Park
1 Unit Available
23 Perkins St
23 Perkins Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Charming 3BR Colonial - Charming 3BR brick/stucco Tudor Colonial! Large living room with fireplace & mirror! All appliances & washer dryer provided! Master BR with study, & screen porch off a bedroom. Floored attic on 3rd w/ stairs.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Sixteen Acres
1 Unit Available
16 Partridge Drive
16 Partridge Drive, Springfield, MA
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY MAY 31, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light, and updated kitchen appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Old Hill
2 Units Available
24 Ladd Street
24 Ladd Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24 Ladd Street in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Liberty Heights
1 Unit Available
35 Narragansett Street - 5005-1
35 Narragansett Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
This newly renovated 3 Bed 1 Bath unit is less than a half-mile from Baystate, Mercy, and Shriners Hospital.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Indian Orchard
1 Unit Available
85 Parker Street
85 Parker Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Nicely remodeled three bedroom unit available for immediate occupancy.
Results within 1 mile of Springfield
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Longmeadow
1 Unit Available
51 Belleclaire Ave.
51 Belleclaire Avenue, Longmeadow, MA
Charming 4, bed, 2 bath rental in the heart of Longmeadow. Close to Bliss park for outdoor enthusiasts and walking distance to most town amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Springfield
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Longmeadow
1 Unit Available
37 Lincoln Rd
37 Lincoln Road, Longmeadow, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
*****Rent to own***** our charming Cape with 3 beds and 1.5 baths! Large living room with wood-burning stove, fully applianced kitchen, attached garage, and 3-season porch perfect for dining outside during the warm spring, summer, and fall months.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Sherwood Manor
1 Unit Available
7 Aloha Drive
7 Aloha Drive, Sherwood Manor, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
This 3 BR, 1 bath Ranch has a new roof, new windows, vinyl siding, and a 1 car garage. Great location in neighborhood setting with fully fenced yard. Hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, upgraded kitchen with new appliances and corian countertop.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Mittineague
1 Unit Available
41 Angeline St
41 Angeline Street, West Springfield Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
SINGLE FAMILY 3BR !!!! - This beautiful home is located in a great town, and neighborhood. Near schools and parks. Offers a home owner experience for any resident! This property has three bedrooms, and one bath. Appliances included.
Last updated May 4 at 10:36am
Suffield Corner
1 Unit Available
15-A South Park
15 A, Agawam Town, MA
Fabulous 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath rental available. Easy access to Rt.91, gas burning fireplace, gourmet kitchen. Small pets will be considered, smoking not allowed.
Results within 10 miles of Springfield
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
163 Main St
163 Main Street, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom duplex - Lovely location on main st Somers CT (RLNE5614814)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scitico
1 Unit Available
120 Willard Dr
120 Willard Drive, Hazardville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
*****Rent to own***** our airy and bright, brick and vinyl colonial! Modern colors/decor throughout add to the finished look of this home. Newer appliances, updated kitchen & bath flooring all add to the move in ready condition.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Downtown Holyoke
1 Unit Available
354, Hampden, St.
354 Hampden Street, Holyoke, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1 sqft
Well maintained 9 Unit brick apartment building of 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. 4 floors walkup in Holyoke downtown residential district. Security cameras.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
17 Asnuntuck Street
17 Asnuntuck Street, Thompsonville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1350 sqft
Very spacious 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment with beautiful kitchen cabinets, dishwasher, gas heat and hot water, off street parking. 2 months security deposit required. $25 application fee per adult for background check.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hubbard Corner - Shea Corner
1 Unit Available
97 Hope Farms Drive
97 Hope Farms Drive, Agawam Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1760 sqft
This rental is a very private location for you and your family in a great neighborhood in the Feeding Hills section of Agawam.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Scitico
1 Unit Available
64 Cornell Drive
64 Cornell Drive, Hazardville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
996 sqft
Well maintained single family home for rent in an established neighborhood. Spacious living room with working fireplace, 3 bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, eat in kitchen, private backyard with deck and fenced in yard.
