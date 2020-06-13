/
/
southfield
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:55 PM
102 Apartments for rent in Southfield, MA📍
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
Webster Village
295 Webster Street, Southfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,187
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,681
1255 sqft
Welcome to Webster Village in Hanover, MA! Our pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartment homes are a place where modern convenience and stylish sophistication meet to create a comfortable living experience.
Results within 1 mile of Southfield
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
South Weymouth
5 Units Available
The Commons at Southfield Highlands
200 Trotter Rd, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,548
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,096
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large eco-friendly apartments in the Southfield Highlands neighborhood of Weymouth Town, shouting distance from the ocean. Units have custom closet organizers, extra storage and private washers and dryers. Cafe, club room and game room.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
South Weymouth
23 Units Available
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,748
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,106
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,416
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
South Weymouth
1 Unit Available
Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,770
659 sqft
- New construction - Washe & dryer in every Unit! - Roof Deck Salt Water Swimming Pool - Fitness Center - Yoga Room - Courtyard Roof Deck - Outdoor Grills, TV, & Fireplace - Second Roof Deck with Views of Navy Base - Clubhouse with Work/Game Areas,
Results within 5 miles of Southfield
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
South Braintree
8 Units Available
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
1245 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
South Weymouth
20 Units Available
Avana Weymouth
190 Mediterranean Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,568
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,748
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,279
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments available in Weymouth Town with easy access to downtown Boston. On-site amenities include a heated, indoor pool, tennis court, sauna and gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private patios, fireplaces and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
$
East Weymouth
36 Units Available
Queen Anne's Gate
100 Queen Anne Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,535
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
964 sqft
Just south of Boston, this apartment community features two pools, a gym and playgrounds. Homes boast exposed brick walls, plenty of closet space and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
11 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
South Weymouth
10 Units Available
Weymouth Commons
80 Donald St, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,555
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
859 sqft
These five properties have options ranging from studio apartments to 4-bedroom units. Locations in beautiful Weymouth provide easy access to Great Esker Park, Web Memorial and Grape Island.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Weymouth Landing
4 Units Available
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,072
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
East Weymouth
1 Unit Available
966 Washington Street
966 Washington Street, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1536 sqft
Beautifully maintained townhome conveniently located down the road from the Derby Street Shops, commuter rail, and adjacent to Whitman's pond. Minutes to the highway for an easy commute into Boston or Cape Cod.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Abington
1 Unit Available
125 Adams Street
125 Adams Street, Abington, MA
Studio
$1,500
500 sqft
very large studio , all newly renovated located in a huge victorian home , Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/125-adams-st-abington-ma-02351-usa-unit-3/21405939-8144-4729-81e9-fec4d1e059ab No Pets Allowed (RLNE5829460)
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Weymouth
1 Unit Available
120 Burkhall St Unit 207
120 Burkhall Street, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $35/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Apartment Features Spacious floorplans with lots of natural light Vinyl plank flooring in living and dining
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
East Weymouth
1 Unit Available
6 Tara Dr.
6 Tara Drive, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
634 sqft
Make this lovely condo your new home! Recently renovated raised 1st floor unit in Tara Gardens! Featuring bright kitchen with new appliances - including a dishwasher, granite counters and tons of cabinet space! Sunny, open concept living room with
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
South Braintree
1 Unit Available
550 Liberty St.
550 Liberty Street, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,292
1248 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
South Weymouth
1 Unit Available
Weymouth Commons/Commons East
80 Donald Street, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,373
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contact Erik to schedule your tour today. This Studio 1 bathroom apartment is available now. This price is for a 15-month lease only. 12-month lease is more expensive. Heat and hot water included.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
309 Broad St
309 Broad Street, Weymouth Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1267 sqft
Available immediately! Wonderful opportunity to rent in Weymouth. This three bedroom ranch has been recently updated with refinished hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, newer appliances and an updated bathroom.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
North Abington
1 Unit Available
33 Randolph Street - 2
33 Randolph Street, Abington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
675 sqft
1 st floor
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
34 Hayden
34 Hayden Avenue, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Great opportunity to rent this updated sunny 2 bedroom unit directly across from Whitman Park! 2 off street parking spaces in driveway, large backyard space, all new replacement windows & flooring within walking distance to the MBTA!
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
106 Broad Street - 41
106 Broad Street, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
650 sqft
Quiet & cozy 1 bedroom apartment with carpet, large walk in closet in bedroom, 1 full bathroom, slider door with balcony off bedroom. Elevator & Laundry located in the building. 29 Unit Building. All large 1 bedrooms with walk in closets.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
278 Washington St - 4, Third Floor Front
278 Washington Street, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
620 sqft
Newer construction. Open floor plan features hardwood flooring throughout with many windows to allow in natural light.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Montello
1 Unit Available
Claremont
500 North Quincy Street, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1000 sqft
www.b7properties.net/the-claremont.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
West Abington
1 Unit Available
720 Brockton Ave Unit R
720 Brockton Avenue, Abington, MA
Studio
$2,400
1800 sqft
Retail or office Space. Utilities included except phone and cable. Store Front Commercial Space
Results within 10 miles of Southfield
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
47 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1601 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Southfield rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,430.
Some of the colleges located in the Southfield area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Hult International Business School, Berklee College of Music, and Boston College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Southfield from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Providence.