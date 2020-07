Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage courtyard green community guest parking hot tub internet access media room package receiving

Avalon Sharon features luxury one and two bedroom designs, amazing amenities and one of the best locations in Massachusetts. Apartment homes are equipped with fantastic features such as gourmet kitchens with contemporary cabinets and sleek black appliances, spacious walk-in closets, full size washers and dryers, high ceilings and private patios. Residents can also enjoy a wide range of excellent facilities within the community including a sparkling outdoor swimming pool, a state of the art fitness center, children’s playground, resident lounge and a landscaped picnic area with a barbecue.