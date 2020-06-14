121 Apartments for rent in Saugus, MA with hardwood floors
1 of 31
1 of 15
1 of 12
1 of 38
1 of 24
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 9
1 of 9
1 of 19
1 of 72
1 of 11
1 of 50
1 of 21
1 of 34
1 of 25
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 41
1 of 24
1 of 48
1 of 19
1 of 38
Ideally known as home to the historic Saugus metal works, the first of its kind in America, this modern community ruptures with enthusiasm, stylishness, modern architecture designs and exquisiteness.
From the best friendly shopping centers to the grandest rental properties, Saugus is a medium sized costal town in Massachusetts that has the ideal places for you to hang out, live, and take a night. Once you get to Saugus, you will discover the breezy nature of the region through soothing water fountains and the tall wet land vegetation that provides outstanding habitat for nesting animal’s birds and fish. It is a community consisting of 11 square kilometers approximately and is geographically divided by the famous route 1a mile strip of highway which is home to a variety of popular retail stores and restaurants.
Having trouble with Craigslist Saugus? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Saugus renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.