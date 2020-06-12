/
3 bedroom apartments
628 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Saugus, MA
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cliftondale
1 Unit Available
17 Eaton Avenue
17 Eaton Avenue, Saugus, MA
No allow any pets ,no smoke,tenants must remove snow in your area. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/saugus-ma?lid=12885356 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5404570)
Results within 1 mile of Saugus
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
West Lynn
1 Unit Available
48 Hood St.
48 Hood Street, Lynn, MA
Spacious 4 bedroom available for rent in West Lynn. Large bedrooms and big kitchen w/ brand new stove and refrigerator included. Lots of natural light, freshly painted, new and refinished hardwood floors.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Lower Boston Street
1 Unit Available
7 Heffernan Avenue
7 Heffernan Avenue, Lynn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
987 sqft
Available Now Single family house quiet street in West Lynn, Washer and Dryer included, newly renovated kitchens,off street parking, close to Tracy and Sacred Heart schools.
Results within 5 miles of Saugus
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
Wellington
27 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,705
1567 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Wellington
45 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,972
1360 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Wellington
40 Units Available
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,625
1358 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
Wellington
18 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,679
1358 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
West Peabody
44 Units Available
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
$
Lower Mystic Basin
56 Units Available
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,005
1407 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,802
1326 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Proctor
21 Units Available
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,888
1396 sqft
Stylish, unique granite countertops and finished cabinetry in these recently renovated apartments near I-95 and Route 114. Residents have access to resort-style amenities for maximum comfort: basketball and tennis courts, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
Crescent Beach
31 Units Available
The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,040
1524 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Located along historic Revere Beach. Residents have easy access to local festivals, activities, and new local bike share program "ofo".
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
39 Units Available
Boston East
126 Border Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,005
1577 sqft
Wireless entry using smartphones, free Wi-Fi in common areas and storage including refrigeration. Walk to the Blue Line Maverick T stop and the water Taxi. Air-conditioned units with contemporary kitchens.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 3 at 12:12am
Wellington
9 Units Available
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,402
1414 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
18 Paris Street
18 Paris Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Amazing 3 bed 2 bath - One Block from Maverick Sq - Property Id: 294361 Spacious 3 bed with 2 full baths Renovated kitchen and bathrooms Hardwood floors One block from Maverick and public transportation Pet Friendly Flexible Move In Apply at
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beachmont
1 Unit Available
38 Endicott ave 2
38 Endicott Avenue, Revere, MA
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 38 Endicott Ave - Property Id: 291938 $3000 / 4br - 1200ft - Beautiful apartment near the T and the Beach Available September 1st This is your wonderful oasis near the beach. This is a 4 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Belingham Square
1 Unit Available
107 Shurtleff St. Unit 3
107 Shurtleff Street, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5823172)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eagle Hill
1 Unit Available
5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1
5-9 Trenton Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1150 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath unit on the second floor in a multi-unit building located between Maverick Square and Airport blue line in East Boston. Unit features living room and modern kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
75 Morris St Apt 2
75 Morris Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom unit on the second floor in a multi family house located just few blocks from Airport blue line train station.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jeffries Point
1 Unit Available
40 Piers Park Ln 3202
40 E Pier Dr, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,532
1365 sqft
Waterfront 3 bed w/Stunning Views - Property Id: 228413 This stunning corner unit 3 bed/2 bath apartment comes with hardwood floors throughout, 2 full bathrooms, a modern kitchen with huge island, in-unit washer/dryer, and an enormous wrap-around
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eagle Hill
1 Unit Available
83 Eutaw Street #1
83 Eutaw St, Boston, MA
East Boston - Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Bi-Level Condo, Laundry in UNIT! Small Pets Ok! - Eutaw Street, East Boston Available Now! Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Bi-Level Condo + Laundry in UNIT. Heat & Hot Water Included.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
12 Stearns St
12 Stearns Street, Malden, MA
2 Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 1 bath close to Malden Center! No Fee - listed by landlord. Available 9/1. Heat included! Enjoy a brand new kitchen, new floors, and in unit laundry in this spacious 4 bed 1 bath, within about a 10 minute walk to the T.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
27 Elmwood Park
27 Elmwood Park, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
925 sqft
Great Location, Close to MBTA, Right off Ferry St. 3 good size bedrooms PLUS office, 3rd Floor Unit. Hardwood Floor throughout. Large eat in kitchen with dishwasher. Gas Heat, HW (pay by tenants). Gas cooking.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Jeffries Point
1 Unit Available
141 Cottage St 3
141 Cottage Street, Boston, MA
Phenomenal 4 bed close to the Blue Line T at Maverick Square.
