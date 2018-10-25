All apartments in Raynham Center
206 Chestnut Farm Way
206 Chestnut Farm Way

206 Chestnut Farm Way · No Longer Available
Location

206 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA 02767

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available 07/01/20 Second floor 2BR/2BA near community amenities - Property Id: 283710

Chestnut Farm Apartments located in Raynham MA on a 50-acre protected wooded area with nearby access to Routes 24 and 44, I-495, restaurants, and shopping centers. Our amenities include a business center, fitness center, pool, and heated spa! Garages and storage units also available on site.

Two bed, two bath with master suite, walk in closets, central AC, open living space, fully applianced kitchen, and in unit laundry.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283710
Property Id 283710

(RLNE5790437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Chestnut Farm Way have any available units?
206 Chestnut Farm Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raynham Center, MA.
What amenities does 206 Chestnut Farm Way have?
Some of 206 Chestnut Farm Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Chestnut Farm Way currently offering any rent specials?
206 Chestnut Farm Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Chestnut Farm Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Chestnut Farm Way is pet friendly.
Does 206 Chestnut Farm Way offer parking?
Yes, 206 Chestnut Farm Way does offer parking.
Does 206 Chestnut Farm Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Chestnut Farm Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Chestnut Farm Way have a pool?
Yes, 206 Chestnut Farm Way has a pool.
Does 206 Chestnut Farm Way have accessible units?
No, 206 Chestnut Farm Way does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Chestnut Farm Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Chestnut Farm Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Chestnut Farm Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 206 Chestnut Farm Way has units with air conditioning.
