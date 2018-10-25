206 Chestnut Farm Way

Amenities

Chestnut Farm Apartments located in Raynham MA on a 50-acre protected wooded area with nearby access to Routes 24 and 44, I-495, restaurants, and shopping centers. Our amenities include a business center, fitness center, pool, and heated spa! Garages and storage units also available on site.



Two bed, two bath with master suite, walk in closets, central AC, open living space, fully applianced kitchen, and in unit laundry.

